Homeloans : Major Strategic Partnership

ASX RELEASE 20 August 2018

Homeloans Ltd and Athena Home Loans announce major strategic partnership

Homeloans Limited (ASX:HOM) wishes to advise a major strategic partnership.

Following is a copy of the press release.

Peter Fitzpatrick

Company Secretary

Tel: 02 9248 0304

Homeloans Ltd and Athena Home Loans announce major strategic partnership

Sydney, 20 August 2018: In an announcement set to continue the shake-up of the home loan market, non-bank lender Homeloans Ltd (ASX: HOM) and fintech startup, Athena Home Loans, have entered into a strategic partnership.

Under the multi-faceted partnership, Homeloans will license part of Athena's state-of-the-art digital technology platform, and provide Athena with funding support and $2 million in equity investment - increasing Athena's total capital raise to $20 million.

Homeloans, a leading non-bank lender and pioneer in the Australian residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS), was the first issuer in 1988 (under its wholly owned subsidiary, RESIMAC Ltd) and since then, has issued more than $21 billion in securitisation transactions. The partnership with Athena will support Homeloans' program of digital innovation and growth, with a focus on the customer experience.

Scott McWilliam, Homeloans' joint CEO, says the partnership with Athena is a "key component of our digital strategy."

"We are very excited about this relationship," he says."It will enable Homeloans to leverage a platform that has been developed with a best-in-class customer experience as its guiding principle.

"As the technological evolution of the financial services industry progresses, we are delighted to be working with an organisation that is right at the forefront of digital change."

For both companies, it's a complementary move to accelerate growth in favourable home loan market conditions.

Athena was founded in June 2017 and will deliver Australia's first cloud-native digital home loan platform. Co-founders Nathan Walsh and Michael Starkey, both ex-NAB bankers, said that "Athena is creating a pathway to become one of Australia's largest fintech companies."

"The funding support from Homeloans, combined with our super fund partners, means a scalable, faster-to-market opportunity for us to take a bigger slice of the $1.7 trillion home loan market.

"The partnership is the perfect fit for Athena. Homeloans' expertise in securitisation markets enables accelerated growth in our loan book, and flexibility to tap a broad set of wholesale funding options over time, including RMBS issuance," says Nathan.

Mary Ploughman, Homeloans' joint CEO added "This is a mutually beneficial relationship and is a good strategic move for both parties. Homeloans is able to leverage Athena's digital innovation to further growand enhance our offerings and at the same time we can provide a funding solution to Athena to further develop its business."

Athena is launching its home loan solution later this year in a beta pilot. Borrowers can join the waitlist at www.athena.com.au

-ends-

For media enquiries, please call:

Homeloans:

Lisa Llewellyn, Llewellyn Communications lisa@llewcom.com.au / 0419 401 362

Athena:

Anna MacIntosh, Creation PR anna.macintosh@creation.io / 0411 527 756

About Homeloans Ltd

Founded in 1985 and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2001, Homeloans Ltd (ASX:HOM) specialises in home loans, and has a wide range of products to meet the needs of all types of customers, from first-home buyers to investors. In 2016, Homeloans merged with RESIMAC Ltd to form one of Australia's largest non-bank lenders.

About Athena Home Loans

Athena was founded in June 2017 by Nathan Walsh and Michael Starkey to revolutionise the home loans industry and make it better in every way. Athena will deliver Australia's first cloud-native digital home loan platform, backed by an Australian call centre of home loan experts 7 days a week. They have built an experienced executive team with a track record of delivering innovative products and outstanding customer experiences. Athena is currently in its start-up phase and pilot launch of its mortgage solution will be in later this year.