Homeowners Beware of Dead Tree Branches

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Feb 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- A dead tree branch is often a signal of a hidden health issue, and if a tree has a lot of deadwood it could be a big problem! Insect invasions, disease, and poor root systems are just a few reasons why a tree might be in distress, says Giroud Tree and Lawn. Here are a few tips to help homeowners spot problems and take action.



How to Spot Deadwood

* Foliage: Live branches transfer essential nutrients to the tree's foliage. A dead or dying tree branch will show little to no foliage because this process has slowed or stopped.

* Bark: A tree's bark naturally falls off, but is replaced as the branch grows. As a tree branch dies however, it will no longer replace any lost bark, giving a clear warning sign that something is wrong.

* Trunk Decay: Brittle bark or fungus growth on the trunk can mean the entire tree may be dying. As it deteriorates, the branches of the tree will die off, creating a big falling hazard.



Inspecting Trees Branches Can Prevent Catastrophe



In Giroud Tree and Lawn's informative video, Vice President and ISA Certified Arborist, Drew Slousky, inspects a fairly large Maple tree. This Maple lost a massive dead limb in a wind storm. Drew's video explains how this dead tree branch and other deadwood in the tree opened the door for insects and decay. As a result, the tree is no longer safe and must be removed.



Here are the actions to take now

* Inspection: Call an ISA Certified Arborist to inspect not just the tree branches but the entire as well. A trained arborist knows how to spot the underlying issues that cause deadwood.

* Pruning: Removing deadwood is key, but it takes a steady hand and a lot of knowhow to do it right. Cutting too far towards or away from the trunk can be dangerous. Choose a tree service that has years of experience safely and professionally removing deadwood.

* Give the tree some TLC with a Deep Root Feeding: Injecting the tree with an extra boost of nutritious deep root fertilization treatment will help keep the tree and its branches healthy and strong. Homeowners can read more by visiting Giroud's post How Every Tree Benefits from a Deep Root Feeding.



By properly caring for a tree with regular pruning, visually checking for warning signs, and boosting its health with fertilization treatments, homeowners can avoid falling hazards from deadwood and keep the tree strong and able to fight against insects and diseases.



About Giroud Tree and Lawn



Giroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, lawn care and mosquito and tick control programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, tree removal, insect and disease control, fertilizing, stump removal, traditional and 100% organic lawn programs and mosquito and tick control. Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health.



The company is Accredited by the Tree Care Industry Association and Better Business Bureau. Giroud has also been awarded the Angie's List Super Service Award(r) every year since 2005. The "Giroud Treework for Charity" program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites and other non-profit organizations located in the Company's service area.



For more information, visit the company website at http://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.



News Source: Giroud Tree and Lawn

