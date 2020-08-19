Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Homes For Our Troops to donate its 300th specially adapted custom home to injured Soldier in Hillsboro, Missouri

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Hillsboro, Mo., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HILLSBORO, Mo. – The national nonprofit organization, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will celebrate the delivery of its 300th specially adapted custom home with two events in September. The home will be donated to Army Sergeant Nathan Shumaker in Hillsboro, Missouri. SGT Shumaker, a Purple Heart recipient, was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan. Both events will be held in Hillsboro, Missouri.  

The details for each event are as follows:

*Please note – These events have reached their capacity of attendees, but press is still welcome to cover both events.*

  • Volunteer Day, Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. (Check-in at 9:30 a.m.) The community is invited to help with the landscaping plan for this home by planting flowers and laying sod. This special event will coincide with September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, a day where Americans volunteer in their local communities in tribute to the individuals lost and injured during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, first responders, and the many who have risen in service to defend freedom.
  • Key Ceremony, Sept. 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. (Check-in at 9:30 a.m.) HFOT will be presenting SGT Shumaker and his family with the keys to their new home. The event includes a speaking portion, flag raising, and ribbon cutting ceremony.

On May 4, 2010, SGT Shumaker was on a fire mission when an enemy mortar round struck him and his unit in Kunar Province, Afghanistan. The attack resulted in the loss of his left leg and damage to the right leg.

Now medically retired, Nathan enjoys spending time outside with his wife Missy and their two children. He earned his master’s degree in social work from St. Louis University in May 2018.

SGT Shumaker’s new home features more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops. The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, riding on carpets, or reaching for cabinets that are too high. HFOT will donate the home to SGT Shumaker, thanks to contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners.

“We are very excited to be a part of the HFOT Family to begin with, let alone be the 300th home. I am so happy and thrilled to be a part of this milestone and cannot wait to celebrate,” says SGT Shumaker.

Currently, there are over 70 active projects in need of funding to complete. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org

 Read more about SGT Shumaker’s story and watch his video at www.hfotusa.org/shumaker.

                                                                                                                                   ##

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

Attachments 

Kathleen DeVito
Homes For Our Troops
508.823.3300 ext. 243
kdevito@hfotusa.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pRisch, Crapo, Gardner Call for Increased Access for Fresh Potato Exports to Mexico
PU
05:58pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Genius Brands International, Inc.- GNUS
PR
05:57pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
05:57pThirty-5 Capital Announces New Partnership with ProXR
PR
05:56pAPPLE : Business Highlights
AQ
05:55pHanstone Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction
NE
05:52pFACEBOOK : Removes QAnon Groups as It Expands Anti-Violence Policy--Update
DJ
05:50pALBERTSONS : ACI Company Fact Sheet
PU
05:49pElmira Savings Bank Declares Cash Dividend
GL
05:48pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. - PSTX
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : wins 443 MW landmark deal in the UK that will be ' largest single ..
2iQOO becomes Premium Partner of BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 DTM Season
3EXOR N.V. : EXOR N : Draft Minutes AGM
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Changing TikTok Japan ownership could address security concerns, ruling p..
5GALAPAGOS NV : GALAPAGOS : Gilead Shares Fall as FDA Seeks More Filgotinib Data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group