Homes & Holiday AG: Non-cash capital increase at 2.50 euros per share

06/13/2019 | 04:20am EDT

DGAP-News: Homes & Holiday AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
?Homes & Holiday AG: Non-cash capital increase at 2.50 euros per share

13.06.2019 / 10:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Homes & Holiday AG: Non-cash capital increase at 2.50 euros per share
 
- Share capital increased by 195,888 to 1,2810,612 shares 
- Part of the purchase price payment at valuation of EUR 2.50 per share for acquisition of Top Villas Mallorca
 
Munich/Palma de Mallorca, 13 June 2019 - Homes & Holiday AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS5M9), specialist for holiday properties in Spain and city properties in Germany, took over Top Villas Mallorca S.L. which specialises in finca and holiday home rentals in Mallorca, in October 2018. The purchase price was partially paid in shares. As agreed with the seller, this non-cash capital increase has now been entered in the commercial register. The share capital of Homes & Holiday AG was increased by 195,888 shares to 1,2810,612 shares. As part of the takeover, the new shares were valued at EUR 2.50 per share. There is an obligation (lockup) to hold the new shares for a minimum period of 12 months. The fixed part of the cash component of the purchase price was already paid in 2018. Around 54% of the cash component is variable and linked to defined earnings targets for 2018 and 2019.
 
In total, the providers Top Villas Mallorca, Finca Booking and EasyFinca were taken over by Homes & Holiday in 2018. The integration of the companies and properties has now been completed and the critical size of around 1,000 holiday homes has been exceeded. With the booking portal https://www.portaholiday.de, the Homes & Holiday Group has thus risen to number two in holiday rental on Mallorca and is well positioned to take advantage of the integrated business model of real estate brokerage and holiday rental.
 
Contact 
Homes & Holiday AG // Ludwigstraße 8 // 80539 Munich // https://www.homes-holiday.com
 
Press & image requests
Ulrike Eschenbecher // Tel. +49 171 753 26 10 // Tel. +49 89 2060 21 38 // ulrike.eschenbecher@homes-holiday.com
 
Investor Relations & Financial Press
Fabian Lorenz // Tel. +49 221 29 83 15 88 // ir@homes-holiday.com
 
About Homes & Holiday AG 
Headquartered in Munich, Homes & Holiday AG is the first franchise system to specialise in holiday properties together with its subsidiaries Porta Mondial, Porta Mallorquina, and Porta Holiday. Within an integrated business model, the Group offers all services from traditional brokerage (Porta Mondial / Porta Mallorquina), holiday leasing (Porta Holiday) to property management (through external service providers). The group focuses its locations on Spain and Germany, Europe's most attractive markets for holiday real estate.  

13.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Homes & Holiday AG
Ludwigstraße 8
80539 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 211 86 81 57 30
E-mail: info@homes-holiday.com
Internet: www.homes-holiday.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS5M9
WKN: A2GS5M
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 824013

 
End of News DGAP News Service

824013  13.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=824013&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
