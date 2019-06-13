DGAP-News: Homes & Holiday AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Homes & Holiday AG: Non-cash capital increase at 2.50 euros per share



- Share capital increased by 195,888 to 1,2810,612 shares

- Part of the purchase price payment at valuation of EUR 2.50 per share for acquisition of Top Villas Mallorca



Munich/Palma de Mallorca, 13 June 2019 - Homes & Holiday AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS5M9), specialist for holiday properties in Spain and city properties in Germany, took over Top Villas Mallorca S.L. which specialises in finca and holiday home rentals in Mallorca, in October 2018. The purchase price was partially paid in shares. As agreed with the seller, this non-cash capital increase has now been entered in the commercial register. The share capital of Homes & Holiday AG was increased by 195,888 shares to 1,2810,612 shares. As part of the takeover, the new shares were valued at EUR 2.50 per share. There is an obligation (lockup) to hold the new shares for a minimum period of 12 months. The fixed part of the cash component of the purchase price was already paid in 2018. Around 54% of the cash component is variable and linked to defined earnings targets for 2018 and 2019.



In total, the providers Top Villas Mallorca, Finca Booking and EasyFinca were taken over by Homes & Holiday in 2018. The integration of the companies and properties has now been completed and the critical size of around 1,000 holiday homes has been exceeded. With the booking portal



Contact

Homes & Holiday AG // Ludwigstraße 8 // 80539 Munich //



Press & image requests

Ulrike Eschenbecher // Tel. +49 171 753 26 10 // Tel. +49 89 2060 21 38 // ulrike.eschenbecher@homes-holiday.com



Investor Relations & Financial Press

Fabian Lorenz // Tel. +49 221 29 83 15 88 // ir@homes-holiday.com



About Homes & Holiday AG

About Homes & Holiday AG

Headquartered in Munich, Homes & Holiday AG is the first franchise system to specialise in holiday properties together with its subsidiaries Porta Mondial, Porta Mallorquina, and Porta Holiday. Within an integrated business model, the Group offers all services from traditional brokerage (Porta Mondial / Porta Mallorquina), holiday leasing (Porta Holiday) to property management (through external service providers). The group focuses its locations on Spain and Germany, Europe's most attractive markets for holiday real estate.

