Homeside Properties Wins Branch of the Year Award

05/20/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

Alpharetta, GA, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeside Properties, an Associa company, was presented with the Medium Branch of the Year award at the company’s 2019 Leadership Summit in Dallas, Texas. The award recognizes the branch’s achievements in 2018 for employee morale, client growth, client retention, and profitability – Associa’s four pillars.

Homeside Properties, Inc. has many years of proven experience working alongside board members to help them achieve their community’s vision with exceptional HOA, condo, rental property management, maintenance, and more. With a full suite of community management services, board members in Georgia trust Homeside Properties, Inc. to meet their association management needs.

The branch also took home the Grassroots award for most involved branch in impactful legislation to the industry, as well as 2nd place for Associations Insurance Agency, Inc. (AIAI) integrated insurance service enrollments.

“We are honored to receive these awards that represent our dedication to our communities, residents, and fellow team members,” stated James Arterbury, Homeside Properties president. “Our dedicated employees work extremely hard to provide the best quality of services to our clients, and we are determined to continue our branch’s growth and success for years to come.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
