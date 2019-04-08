Homology Medicines : 04/08/2019 Homology Medicines Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock​

BEDFORD, Mass., April 8, 2019 - Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, $125.0 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Homology expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18.75 million of its common stock. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Homology.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG is acting as the lead manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright is acting as co-manager.

Homology intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, in addition to its existing cash resources, to advance its lead gene therapy candidate, HMI-102, for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults through a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and advance both HMI-202, its CNS gene therapy candidate for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy, and HMI-103, its gene editing candidate for the treatment of PKU in the pediatric population, through IND-enabling studies and potentially into initial clinical trials. Homology also expects to use the proceeds to advance its other pipeline programs through preclinical development, further expand its intellectual property portfolio, potentially further expand its manufacturing capacity, and for working capital and general corporate and administrative expenses.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The securities will be offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained, when available, from: BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (631) 274-2806.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology is a genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology's proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the completion and anticipated use of proceeds of the proposed offering. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties related to fluctuations in Homology's stock price, changes in market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, as well as the other factors discussed in the 'Risk Factors' section in the registration statement referenced above and in Homology's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as other risks detailed in Homology's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that Homology will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Homology undertakes no duty to update this information, even if subsequent events cause its views to change, unless required by law.