Homology Medicines : 09/30/2019 Homology Medicines to Participate in Conferences in October​

09/30/2019 | 09:28am EDT

BEDFORD, Mass., September 30, 2019 - Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today presentations at the following industry, investor and scientific conferences:

2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California

  • Company Presentation: October 2, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. PT
  • Panel Discussion: October 4, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. PT A Look into the Crystal Ball - What Does the Future Hold for Gene Editing?

Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference at the Westin New York Grand Central

  • Fireside Chat: October 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET

American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2019 Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas

  • Poster presentations related to Homology's phenylketonuria (PKU) and metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) gene therapy programs: October 17 and 18, 2019

European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 27th Annual Congress at the Barcelona International Convention Centre in Spain

  • Poster presentation describing aspects of Homology's manufacturing process and impact on in vivo efficacy: October 24, 2019
  • Oral presentation on Homology's in vivo PKU gene editing program: October 25, 2019

The live webcast presentations from the Meeting on the Mesa and the fireside chat will be accessible on Homology's website in the Investors section, and the webcast replays will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentations.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology's proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its suite of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com.

Disclaimer

Homology Medicines Inc. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 13:27:02 UTC
