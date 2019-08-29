Hon Kwok Land Investment : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND CHAIRMAN OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 160)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND CHAIRMAN OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. David Tak-Wai Ma has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, a member of the audit committee and the chairman of the remuneration committee of the Company with effect from 29 August 2019.

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Hon Kwok Land Investment Company, Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") dated 25 July 2019 in relation to the retirement of Dr. Daniel Chi-Wai Tse ("Dr. Tse") as an independent non-executive director of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Mr. Ma, aged 61, is in real estate and capital market advisory business in Hong Kong, the greater China and Japan since 2016. Previously in 2000, Mr. Ma joined the Group and its affiliated company and then he acted as the deputy general manager of Hon Kwok Land Investment (China) Limited and director and general manager of Hon Kwok Project Management Limited until 2015, both companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. During Mr. Ma's tenure with the Group, he was actively involved in a joint-venture project with investment banks and investment funds in the Group's residential development project in Guangzhou. He was also instrumental to lead the Company's affiliated company to co-invest as limited partner in an investment project of LaSalle Investment Management Limited in Hangzhou. In addition, Mr. Ma successfully advised Grosvenor Asia Pacific in closing a luxury residential project (Chateau Pinnacle) in Shanghai for over RMB 2 billion in 2009. Prior to joining the Group and its affiliated company, Mr. Ma has diverse business experiences in the regions of the Pacific Basin and the United States and has been intimately involved in hotel, food and beverage, shipping and real estate sectors from early 1980s. Mr. Ma held various senior positions in sizeable enterprises namely Miramar Hotel Group and Island Navigation Inc. (C.Y. Tung Group) in the 1980s' and was a director of investment at Associated Investment Ltd., the real estate arm of Taiwan Chinese Maritime Transport founded by the late C.Y. Tung, in which Mr. Ma was responsible for new investments in Greater China, Asia Pacific and the United States in the 1990s'.

