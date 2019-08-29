Hon Kwok Land Investment : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND CHAIRMAN OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Ma is a permanent honorary Premier of Hong Kong South China Athletic Association (SCAA). He was also a member of Hong Kong Rotary Club Admiralty Chapter.
He was raised in both Hong Kong and the United States and obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration's degree from university in the United States.
At the date hereof, Mr. Ma does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of Laws of Hong Kong). Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ma does not hold any other positions in the Company or any members of the Group, did not hold any directorships in any listed public companies in the past three years and does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.
Mr. Ma has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company. Pursuant to the letter of appointment, Mr. Ma will not be appointed for a specific term but is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the Company's annual general meeting in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Ma is entitled to a director's fee of HK$200,000 per annum which is based on the remuneration policy of the Group.
Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to Mr. Ma which is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
Following the retirement of Dr. Tse and the abovementioned appointment, the Audit Committee is now composed of three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Zuo Xiang as the chairman, and Ms. Janie Fong and Mr. Ma as members; and the Remuneration Committee is now composed of two independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Ma as the chairman and Ms. Janie Fong as member, and one executive director, namely Mr. Philip Bing-Lun Lam as member.
Taking this opportunity, the Board would like to extend its warmest welcome to Mr. Ma to the Board.
By Order of the Board
James Sai-Wing Wong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 29 August 2019
At the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Dr. James Sai-Wing Wong (Chairman), Mr. James Sing-Wai Wong, Mr. Xiao-Ping Li and Mr. Philip Bing-Lun Lam as executive directors; and Mr. Zuo Xiang, Ms. Janie Fong and Mr. David Tak-Wai Ma as independent non-executive directors.