Honat Bancorp : Burlein Thanked for 50 Years of Service to HNB on Honat Bancorp, Inc. Board

01/24/2019 | 08:59pm EST

Pictured are (l to r): William Schweighofer, Chairman of Honat Bancorp, Inc.; John P. Burlein, V.M.D, Vice Chairman of Honat Bancorp, Inc.; and David Raven, HNB President and CEO.

Honesdale, PA - John P. Burlein, V.M.D, was honored for his 50 years of service to The Honesdale National Bank at the Honat Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors meeting held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. William Schweighofer, Chairman of the Board, and David Raven, HNB President and CEO, offered their gratitude for his years of service and dedication.

'On behalf of the entire HNB family, I thank Dr. John Burlein for his 50 years of service,' stated Schweighofer. 'I consider it an honor and a privilege to work with him. The counsel and guidance he provides are instrumental in the success of the bank and invaluable to me personally. John's dedication to his family, The Honesdale National Bank, and the communities we serve sets the standard by which all others are measured.'

David Raven said, 'We're truly grateful for Doc's long-standing commitment to HNB. He's helped the Bank and the local community beyond description and we look forward to this continued leadership in the years ahead.'

Dr. Burlein was elected as a director of The Honesdale National Bank on January 9, 1969. He became Board Chairman in 1996, succeeding Raymond C. Schweighofer. On January 1, 2014, Dr. Burlein was named Vice Chairman of the Board as William Schweighofer became Chairman of the Board.

John was born in Honesdale on July 2, 1936, the son of the late Lester F. and Una Foster Burlein. After graduating from Honesdale High School, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Penn State University and a doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Burlein served in the US Army Veterinary Corps, attached to the Sixth Army Division, and was honorably discharged in 1963 with the rank of captain. He is married to the former Karen L. Dirlam and has three children, Stephen, a practicing attorney in Honesdale; Amy, who is employed by the local Human Resource Center; and Carrie, a reading specialist in the East Stroudsburg School District. Dr. Burlein also has four step-children: Cindy Rittenhouse, Edward Grossman, James Grossman, and Jennifer Osborne.

In 1963, Dr. Burlein founded the Cherry Ridge Veterinary Clinic, P.C., serving both large and small animals in the Wayne County area. He was president of the clinic until his retirement in 2003. He belongs to several professional and fraternal associations including the local Masonic bodies, serves on the Patient Safety Committee of Wayne Memorial Hospital, is President of the Wallerville Hunting Club, Inc., and is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hawley, Pennsylvania.

The Honesdale National Bank, established in 1836, holds the distinction of being the area's oldest independent community bank headquartered in Northeastern PA, with offices in Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The Honesdale National Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth solutions.

Disclaimer

Honat Bancorp Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 01:58:08 UTC
