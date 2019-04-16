Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Honbridge : Establishment Of a Joint Venture To Develop Online Car-Hailing Business In Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 05:48am EDT

Address: Unit 5402, 54/F., Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road,

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Tel: (852) 2879 8888 Fax: (852) 2827 8233

Website: www.8137.hk

Press Release

Honbridge Holdings Limited Announced

Establishment Of a Joint Venture

To Develop Online Car-Hailing Business In Europe

(Hong Kong, 16 April 2019) Honbridge Holdings Limited ("Honbridge"/"the Group") (SEHK: 8137) announced that a joint venture agreement has been entered into with Hangzhou UGO Tech Co., Ltd. ("Hangzhou UGO") and Hangzhou Hexijiao Technology Co., Ltd. (''Hangzhou Hexijiao'') to establish a joint venture. The joint venture will have a registered capital of RMB80 million, Hangzhou UGO and Hangzhou Hexijiao will each contribute RMB32 million and control 40% interests of the joint venture. Honbridge will contribute RMB16 million and control 20% interests of the joint venture.

The joint venture will be initially launch the online car-hailing service and related services in Paris, France and will gradually extend its online car-hailing services to other cities in Europe depending on its business development progress. Established in the PRC in 2015, Hangzhou UGO is a strategic investment enterprise of Geely Technology Group operating in the new energy vehicles sharing business. Hangzhou UGO is currently operating an online car-hailing service under the brand "Cao Cao"（「曹操」）in the PRC, and has obtained the business licenses for online car-hailing in 70 cities of the PRC and commenced operations in more than 30 cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen with a total of approximately 34,000 online hailed cars providing transport services and gradually expanding. The vehicles are primarily new energy vehicles, whose passengers place orders for rides through online mobile phone applications. In the future, Hangzhou UGO intends to apply autonomous vehicle technology as well as flying car technology to offer more diversified transport options for passengers.

The Chairman of Honbridge Mr. He Xuechu said, " The Joint Venture presents itself a unique opportunity for Honbridge to diversify its income stream by entering into the business of shared mobility, and is an opportunity for the Group to eventually participate in large scale in shared mobility business when autonomous driving technology mature."

For enquiries:

Honbridge Holdings Limited

Mr. Liu Wei, William

Tel: +852 2879 8888

~End~

Disclaimer

Honbridge Holdings Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 09:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:10aPLUMAS BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aFLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC/CN/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aPROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:10aAAC HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aMETALLOINVEST FINANCE DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY : Metalloinvest announces the opening of sustainable finance credit line
EQ
06:09aAMERICATOWNE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:09aHIGH SIERRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:09aDIANA SHIPPING : Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Panamax Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Erato
AQ
06:09aDEEP DOWN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:09aSEAFARER EXPLORATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Rising fuel costs and seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss
2ADIDAS : Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
3CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC : CREST NICHOLSON : Galliford to review faltering construction business as new CE..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
5GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : Operational Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About