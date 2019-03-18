Honbridge : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONBRIDGE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8137)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the currently available information which includes, but without limitation to, the unaudited management accounts of the Group, the Group is expected to record approximately HK$230 million (over 1,200% increase) revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018 as compared to the approximately HK$17 million revenue for the year ended 31 December 2017 because of the commencement of mass production of the new Zhejiang Forever New Energy lithium-ion battery project. Although the lithium-ion battery business was still in a loss position, as compared to the year ended 31 December 2017, increase in profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 is expected. The significant profit was mainly attributable to the increase in the fair value of the exploration and evaluation assets in relation to the Sul Americana de Metais S.A. ("SAM") project preliminarily due to the substantial decrease in the forecast capital expenditure (CAPEX) and increase in forecast selling price of the iron concentrate products which led to a significant reverse of impairment of exploration and evaluation assets for the year ended 31 December 2018. The reverse of impairment was partially set-off by the impairment loss on the loan receivables in relation to the loan to CloudriderLimited and the impairment loss on the trade receivables in relation to the Shandong lithium-ion battery project for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Investors are advised to read the announcement expected to be released by the Company on 25 March 2019 in respect of the final results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

By Order of the Board Honbridge Holdings Limited

YEUNG Ho Ming Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. He Xuechu, Mr. Liu Jian and Mr. Liu Wei, William as executive directors; Mr. Ang Siu Lun, Lawrence and Mr. Yan Weimin as non-executive directors and Mr. Chan Chun Wai, Tony, Mr. Ma Gang and Mr. Ha Chun as independent non-executive directors.

