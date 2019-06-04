Log in
"Honda 'ORIGAMI'," Honda Motor's Brand Movie Produced by CyberAgent, Receives Awards at Three International Ad Festivals

06/04/2019 | 01:01am EDT

TOKYO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberAgent, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 4751) announced on June 4 that "Honda 'ORIGAMI'," a brand movie for commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., which was produced by CyberAgent's Internet Ad Business Division, has received the First Prize Award in the film-craft section and a prize in the film section of "2019 New York Festivals Advertising Awards," the Silver Award in the film-craft section of "ADFEST 2019," and the Bronze Award in the branding section of "2019 AME Award."

The brand movie Honda "ORIGAMI" is a stop-motion one filmed while moving origami (paper-folding art) works representing Honda's products handmade one by one. The folding lines were infused with the ambition and technology accumulated by Honda. This movie pursues the overwhelming craftsmanship while endeavoring to depict everything, including the background, with origami works without using CG.

Image1: Brand movie: Honda "ORIGAMI"
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105277/201905317036/_prw_PI1lg_7dSNfS8P.jpg

(Images2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/201905317036?p=images)

- Original version of Honda "ORIGAMI"
https://youtu.be/T_mNHM5qIVw

- Behind-the-scenes footage of Honda "ORIGAMI"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDojiV_YRXc

Client company: Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Ad agency: CyberAgent, Inc.
Production company: Niban-Kobo Production Corp.

Creative Director: Atsushi Nakahashi
Planner: 
Satoshi Shigematsu
Sena Kuwabara

- What is "New York Festivals Advertising Awards"?

https://www.newyorkfestivals.com/NYFA/2019/pieces.php?iid=545400&pid=1

New York Festivals Advertising, commonly known as NYFA, is the world's largest international ad contest held in New York. It is an ad award created in 1957 in one section of NEW YORK FESTIVALS.

- What is "Asia Pacific Advertising Festival"?

http://www.adfest.com/index.php/Home/Awards/winnersshowcase.html?category=5&awards=all&page=2

Asia Pacific Advertising Festival, commonly known as ADFEST, is the most prestigious ad award in the Asia-Pacific region, which was created in 1998 and is held in Pattaya, Thailand.

- What is "World's Best Advertising & Marketing Effectiveness Awards"?

https://www.ameawards.com/winners-gallery-1/honda-origami

This is commonly known as AME Awards. It is an ad award created in 1957 in one section of "NEW YORK FESTIVALS," the world's largest international ad contest held in New York.

- Corporate profile of CyberAgent

Corporate name: CyberAgent, Inc.
Location: Abema Towers, 40-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Established: March 18, 1998
Capital: 7,203 million yen (as of the end of December 2018)
Representative: Susumu Fujita, President
Nature of business: Media business, Internet advertisement business, game business, and investment development business

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honda-origami-honda-motors-brand-movie-produced-by-cyberagent-receives-awards-at-three-international-ad-festivals-300861248.html

SOURCE CyberAgent, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
