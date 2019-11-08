Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Honda cuts operating profit forecast; to buy back $915 million shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 01:55am EST
The logos of Honda Motor Co. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo

Honda cut its annual profit outlook by about 10% to a four-year low, citing a firmer yen, and said it would buy back $915 million shares over the rest of the financial year.

Japan's No.3 automaker now expects an operating income of 690 billion yen for the year to March 2020, the lowest since the year-ended March 2016, from 770 billion yen previously.

Honda expects the yen to average 107 versus the dollar over the period, from a previous assumption of 110 yen.

A stronger currency eats into profits because exports become more expensive and the value of overseas earnings decreases.

Honda has also been hit by an almost 20% slide in motorcycle sales over the six months to September in India, as the world's No.4 auto market has gone into a tailspin this year amid tight liquidity, high taxes and a weak rural economy.

"The Indian market is contracting at a very rapid rate," said Honda Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi.

"I must say, we are struggling there."

Honda joins compatriots Suzuki Motor Corp, Subaru Corp, Mazda Motor Corp and Mitsubishi Motors Corp in slashing profit projections in recent days.

Toyota bucked the trend and retained its forecast on Thursday. Flush with cash after a stellar second quarter, it even announced a $1.8 billion share buyback.

Honda has said it will buy back up to 33 million shares worth up to 100 billion yen over the rest of the fiscal year.

Nissan Motor is due to report results on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HITACHI, LTD. 1.47% 4197 End-of-day quote.48.57%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.56% 3014 End-of-day quote.7.64%
KEIHIN CORPORATION 0.08% 2575 End-of-day quote.45.48%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.57% 1002 End-of-day quote.-8.83%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -6.82% 492 End-of-day quote.-13.99%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.81% 697.3 End-of-day quote.-18.55%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
SUBARU CORPORATION -1.06% 3083 End-of-day quote.35.40%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 0.14% 5164 End-of-day quote.-3.78%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.14% 7736 End-of-day quote.25.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16aGerman exports rise more than forecast in September
RE
02:09aChina reshapes global meat markets as swine fever rages
RE
01:57aChina's October exports fall, but less than expected as trade war grinds on
RE
01:55aHonda cuts operating profit forecast; to buy back $915 million shares
RE
01:50aAsian shares ease from six-month highs on U.S.-China trade angst
RE
01:49aChina's Export Decline Eased in October
DJ
01:44aAsian shares ease from six-month highs on U.S.-China trade angst
RE
01:41aRare permit for Keystone oil pipeline in spotlight after spills
RE
01:30aBillionaires' wealth falls for the first time in a decade
RE
01:30aDOLLAR INDEX : heads for weekly gain on trade talk hope but doubts remain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : sees 2019 profit in upper half of target range after solid third quarter
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : Richemont shrugs off Hong Kong protests as jewellery shines
5AMAZON.COM : 'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group