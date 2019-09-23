Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Honda to cease diesel vehicle sales in Europe by 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 10:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

(Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Monday it would phase out all diesel cars by 2021 in favor of models with electric propulsion systems, as the Japanese automaker moves to electrify all of its European cars by 2025.

Honda is the latest automaker cutting production of diesel cars to meet stringent global emissions regulations. The plan is part of its long-term goal to make electric cars, including all battery-electric vehicles, to account for two-thirds of its line ups by 2030 from less than 10% now.

By next year, according to European Union emission targets, CO2 must be cut to 95 gram per km for 95% of cars from the current 120.5 gram average, a figure that has increased of late as consumers spurn fuel-efficient diesels and embrace SUVs. All new cars in the EU must be compliant in 2021.

For Honda, declining demand for diesel vehicles and tougher emissions regulations have clouded its manufacturing prospects in Europe.

Honda said in February it would close its only British car plant in 2021 with the loss of up to 3,500 jobs.

Japan's No. 3 automaker has said it would cut the number of car model variations to a third of current offerings by 2025, reducing global production costs by 10% and redirecting those savings toward advanced research and development.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:22pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Cyprus vow to cement bilateral ties
PU
10:13pCanada says officials did not act improperly when arresting Huawei CFO
RE
10:13pTIMELINE : Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case
RE
10:13pVivendi steps up legal fight after keeping Mediaset stake
RE
10:13pGM-UAW contract talks focus on temp workers
RE
10:11pROBERT STEWART : Ex-Wall Street banker Sean Stewart guilty in second insider trading trial
RE
10:10pU.S. court deals setback to FCC push to revamp media ownership rules
RE
10:10pHonda to cease diesel vehicle sales in Europe by 2021
RE
10:07pOil eases as global demand concerns return, overshadowing Saudi supply doubts
RE
10:06pEuropean business group warns of China economic stagnation if SOEs not reined in
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : SUSTAINABILITY LINKED PRE-EXPORT FINANCE FACILITY
3SERCO GROUP PLC : SERCO : Portrait to honour fallen Victoria Cross hero
4TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : to buy brain science start-up CTRL-labs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group