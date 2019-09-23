Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Honda to cease diesel vehicle sales in Europe by 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 10:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

(Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Monday it would phase out all diesel cars by 2021 in favor of models with electric propulsion systems, as the Japanese automaker moves to electrify all of its European cars by 2025.

Honda is the latest automaker cutting production of diesel cars to meet stringent global emissions regulations. The plan is part of its long-term goal to make electric cars, including all battery-electric vehicles, to account for two-thirds of its line ups by 2030 from less than 10% now.

By next year, according to European Union emission targets, CO2 must be cut to 95 gram per km for 95% of cars from the current 120.5 gram average, a figure that has increased of late as consumers spurn fuel-efficient diesels and embrace SUVs. All new cars in the EU must be compliant in 2021.

For Honda, declining demand for diesel vehicles and tougher emissions regulations have clouded its manufacturing prospects in Europe.

Honda said in February it would close its only British car plant in 2021 with the loss of up to 3,500 jobs.

Japan's No. 3 automaker has said it would cut the number of car model variations to a third of current offerings by 2025, reducing global production costs by 10% and redirecting those savings toward advanced research and development.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44pChina central bank governor says in no rush to take big policy easing steps
RE
11:42pMARUBENI ITOCHU STEEL : Al Gharbia Pipe Co. Starts Commercial Production of Large-diameter Welded Pipe in UAE
PU
11:16pGlobal stocks inch up on trade hopes but growth fears temper gains
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:10pJapan's Motegi says no concern regarding U.S. threats of additional tariffs on Japan's autos
RE
11:08pGlobal stocks inch up on trade hopes but growth fears temper gains
RE
11:03pCanada says officials did not act improperly when Huawei CFO was arrested
RE
10:53pChina will step up efforts to stabilise growth - vice state planner head
RE
10:52pMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF SOCIALIST REPU : Vietnam, Laos promote cooperation in military logistics
PU
10:28pU.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Asia unit raises $5 billion in world's second-largest 2..
3UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : SUSTAINABILITY LINKED PRE-EXPORT FINANCE FACILITY
4U.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs
5SERCO GROUP PLC : SERCO : Portrait to honour fallen Victoria Cross hero

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group