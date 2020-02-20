Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Honduran President Wins Approval to Fund 200 New Prosecutors and Investigators to Fight Corruption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 08:31pm EST

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has scored a victory in the efforts to battle corruption, winning approval from Congress for his funding request for 200 new prosecutors and investigators within the Ministers of Defense and Public Security.  After the National Congress ruled out the renewal of the MACCIH/OAS, which relied on foreign prosecutors, President Hernandez moved quickly to provide additional resources to Honduran institutions that are working to combat corruption.

On February 13, 2020, by a vote of 71 for, 8 against and 5 members abstaining, the Honduran Congress approved the President´s Budget request for:

  • 100 new prosecutors within the Ministers of Defense and Public Security
  • 100 new investigators for the ATIC (Criminal Investigation Technical Agency)
  • 50 new detectives focused on the fight against narco-trafficking

The total funding approved is the equivalent of $ 5,4 million USD.

"President Hernandez is firmly committed to enhancing transparency and fighting corruption," said Maria Dolores Agüero Lara, Honduras Ambassador to the U.S. "It is essential that this mission be formalized within existing Honduran institutions so that the fight can continue. Working together, the Administration and the Congress are ensuring the resources are there to root out corruption wherever it exists in Honduras."

Regional Security Conference

On another note, the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf traveled to Honduras for the 12th Regional Security Conference in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The ministerial brought together security officials from the U.S., Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Panama to discuss efforts to jointly address irregular migration, border security, and transnational criminal organizations in the region. 

Among the issues addressed at the Conference, the officials discussed ways they can continue to work together to target human smuggling and trafficking organizations operating in the region. Also, they discussed about reaching further progress on the agreements related with Biometric Information Exchange Program (BDSP), the frameworks for the exchange of intelligence, Border Security and Irregular Migration Assistance (AIM) and plans that would lead to greater opportunity and prosperity for the Central Americans in their hometowns.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honduran-president-wins-approval-to-fund-200-new-prosecutors-and-investigators-to-fight-corruption-301008925.html

SOURCE President Juan Orlando Hernández


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Tony Sage
PU
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities - CFE
PU
08:52pTax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Tim Turner
PU
08:42pRisch Cheers USMCA Trade Deal at Idaho Press Conference
PU
08:42pHartshorne Mining Group to conduct sale process for operating Poplar Grove mine and undeveloped Cypress project through a Court-supervised process
PR
08:39pBLUELINX : Responds to Press Release from Third Party
AQ
08:39pBlueLinx Responds to Press Release from Third Party
GL
08:37pMedia Release - ACS identifies $16bn efficiency opportunity powered by fintechs
PU
08:32pSCENTRE : SCG Fund Payment Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group