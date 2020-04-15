Honduras's Food System Profile – Call for visiting researcher 2020

The visiting researcher will directly support secondary data collection and analysis on food system structure, functioning and performance, including indicators related to environment, health/nutrition/food security, and social and economic indicators.

The Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT is looking for a visiting researcher who will be part of a project working to design and field-test in three countries a decision support tool to support more informed and evidence-based decisions around food systems. The visiting researcher will directly support secondary data collection and analysis on food system structure, functioning and performance, including indicators related to environment, health/nutrition/food security, and social and economic indicators. This person will mostly carry out desk research and could be based at the CIAT offices in Honduras, Nicaragua or Colombia, or work remotely. There may be an opportunity to participate in in-country consultations in Honduras.