Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Honduras's Food System Profile – Call for visiting researcher 2020 –

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 10:31pm EDT

The visiting researcher will directly support secondary data collection and analysis on food system structure, functioning and performance, including indicators related to environment, health/nutrition/food security, and social and economic indicators.

The Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT is looking for a visiting researcher who will be part of a project working to design and field-test in three countries a decision support tool to support more informed and evidence-based decisions around food systems. The visiting researcher will directly support secondary data collection and analysis on food system structure, functioning and performance, including indicators related to environment, health/nutrition/food security, and social and economic indicators. This person will mostly carry out desk research and could be based at the CIAT offices in Honduras, Nicaragua or Colombia, or work remotely. There may be an opportunity to participate in in-country consultations in Honduras.

Key responsibilities:

  • Find, review, and summarize academic and gray literature, data and information from diverse sources on food systems and related indicators in Honduras.
  • Collect, organize and analyze secondary data on a large number of food system related indicators.
  • Contribute to analysis and writing of the country food system profile including preparing graphics for presentations, consultations, and publications for diverse audiences.

Requirements:

  • Pursuing/finishing a Master's or Ph.D. degree in a related social science.
  • Knowledge of food systems, market systems, value chains, food environment, consumer behavior approaches or similar.
  • Experience finding and using secondary data sources/existing datasets for research including for example WDI, FAOSTAT, LSMS, others.
  • Fluent in Spanish and English (able to find, read and summarize literature and secondary data in both languages)

Terms of employment:

This visiting researcher position may be based at the Alliance office in either Managua, Nicaragua or Tegucigalpa, Honduras or based at the researcher's home institution. The appointment will be for 3 to 6 months, and may be renewed depending on performance and availability of funds. We are open to part-time or full-time dedication.

The Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT offers a multicultural, collegial research environment where visiting researchers can develop their professional skills. The Alliance is an equal opportunity employer, and strives for staff diversity in gender and nationality.

Applications:

Applicants are invited to send a cover letter illustrating their suitability for the above position against the listed qualifications, competencies, and skills (1 page maximum), together with a detailed curriculum vitae, including names and addresses of three referees knowledgeable about the applicant's qualifications. All correspondence should be addressed to Jenny Wiegel (j.wiegel@cgiar.org) and Carla Coronado (c.v.coronado@cgiar.org) and should clearly indicate 'Visiting Researcher-Food System Profile Honduras'.

Closing date for applications: April 29, 2020, or until a suitable candidate is identified.

We invite you to learn more about us: http://www.ciat.cgiar.org

Disclaimer

CIAT - International Center for Tropical Agriculture published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 02:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:33pSouth Korea reshuffles central bank board, may shed light on government's focus on stability risks
RE
11:31pSENEGAL : SNTC welcomes income guarantees for workers
PU
11:23pMalaysia to delay start of B20 biodiesel mandate due to virus curbs
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:51pDALIAN COMMODITY EXCHANGE : 2020-04-16Egg Futures Realizes Largest Monthly Delivery Amount since Listing
PU
10:36pCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Reduces the Bank Rate
PU
10:35pChina's New Home Prices Rose in March as Business Activity Restarts
DJ
10:31pCIAT INTERNATIONAL CENTER FOR TROPICAL AGRICULTU : Call for visiting researcher on market system dynamics in the coffee and cocoa sectors in Latin America
PU
10:31pHonduras's Food System Profile – Call for visiting researcher 2020 –
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants - sources
3HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : puts off planned ramp-up of A220 jet
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group