Honduras's Food System Profile – Call for visiting researcher 2020

The Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT is looking for a visiting researcher who will be part of a project working to design and field-test in three countries a decision support tool to support more informed and evidence-based decisions around food systems. The visiting researcher will directly support secondary data collection and analysis on food system structure, functioning and performance, including indicators related to environment, health/nutrition/food security, and social and economic indicators. This person will mostly carry out desk research and could be based at the CIAT offices in Honduras, Nicaragua or Colombia, or work remotely. There may be an opportunity to participate in in-country consultations in Honduras.
Key responsibilities:
-
Find, review, and summarize academic and gray literature, data and information from diverse sources on food systems and related indicators in Honduras.
-
Collect, organize and analyze secondary data on a large number of food system related indicators.
-
Contribute to analysis and writing of the country food system profile including preparing graphics for presentations, consultations, and publications for diverse audiences.
Requirements:
-
Pursuing/finishing a Master's or Ph.D. degree in a related social science.
-
Knowledge of food systems, market systems, value chains, food environment, consumer behavior approaches or similar.
-
Experience finding and using secondary data sources/existing datasets for research including for example WDI, FAOSTAT, LSMS, others.
-
Fluent in Spanish and English (able to find, read and summarize literature and secondary data in both languages)
Terms of employment:
This visiting researcher position may be based at the Alliance office in either Managua, Nicaragua or Tegucigalpa, Honduras or based at the researcher's home institution. The appointment will be for 3 to 6 months, and may be renewed depending on performance and availability of funds. We are open to part-time or full-time dedication.
The Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT offers a multicultural, collegial research environment where visiting researchers can develop their professional skills. The Alliance is an equal opportunity employer, and strives for staff diversity in gender and nationality.
Applications:
Applicants are invited to send a cover letter illustrating their suitability for the above position against the listed qualifications, competencies, and skills (1 page maximum), together with a detailed curriculum vitae, including names and addresses of three referees knowledgeable about the applicant's qualifications. All correspondence should be addressed to Jenny Wiegel (j.wiegel@cgiar.org) and Carla Coronado (c.v.coronado@cgiar.org) and should clearly indicate 'Visiting Researcher-Food System Profile Honduras'.
Closing date for applications: April 29, 2020, or until a suitable candidate is identified.
We invite you to learn more about us: http://www.ciat.cgiar.org