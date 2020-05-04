Hong Kong 1Q Advance GDP Data Show Largest Contraction on Record

By Yifan Wang



Hong Kong's economy suffered its largest decline on record in the first quarter according to preliminary data, as the coronavirus dealt a blow to a city already crippled by months of political unrest and trade tensions.

Advance gross domestic product data released Monday showed a contraction of 8.9% in the first quarter. That is the steepest since 1974 and threatens to push Hong Kong into its first-ever back-to-back annual recessions. GDP fell by 2.1% last year.

The result was worse than the median forecast for a 5.2% contraction taken from five economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

On an quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, January-to-March GDP fell 5.3%, also the steepest drop on record, according to the data from Hong Kong's Census and Statistics Department.

Both export activities and domestic demand are expected to remain under "notable pressure in the near term," as the pandemic keeps weighing on global economies while U.S.-China trade tensions could bring further uncertainties, a government spokesperson said.

Hong Kong officials last week warned of worse-than-expected economic slump this year. Financial Secretary Paul Chan gave a forecast projecting annual economic decline between 4% and 7% in 2020.

