Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Hong Kong 1Q Advance GDP Data Show Largest Contraction on Record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 05:19am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Hong Kong's economy suffered its largest decline on record in the first quarter according to preliminary data, as the coronavirus dealt a blow to a city already crippled by months of political unrest and trade tensions.

Advance gross domestic product data released Monday showed a contraction of 8.9% in the first quarter. That is the steepest since 1974 and threatens to push Hong Kong into its first-ever back-to-back annual recessions. GDP fell by 2.1% last year.

The result was worse than the median forecast for a 5.2% contraction taken from five economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

On an quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, January-to-March GDP fell 5.3%, also the steepest drop on record, according to the data from Hong Kong's Census and Statistics Department.

Both export activities and domestic demand are expected to remain under "notable pressure in the near term," as the pandemic keeps weighing on global economies while U.S.-China trade tensions could bring further uncertainties, a government spokesperson said.

Hong Kong officials last week warned of worse-than-expected economic slump this year. Financial Secretary Paul Chan gave a forecast projecting annual economic decline between 4% and 7% in 2020.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
05:19aHong Kong 1Q Advance GDP Data Show Largest Contraction on Record
DJ
05/03Police arrest eight after violent protests at Indonesia's new nickel hub
RE
05/01LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/01Unemployment Rate Seen Rising to 16.1% -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
05/01U.S. Construction Spending Rose in March
DJ
04/30LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04/30USDA Mar Farm Prices - Apr 30
DJ
04/30USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Apr 30
DJ
04/30ISM Manufacturing PMI on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
04/30Gold demand rises as investor buying spree offsets jewellery plunge - GFMS
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3AMS AG : AMS : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
4WTI : Global Stock and Oil Prices Fall
5KERING : KERING : China's young spenders say #ditchyourstuff as economy sputters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group