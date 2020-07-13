Log in
Hong Kong Book Fair postponed amid spike in coronavirus cases

07/13/2020 | 01:05am EDT

HONG KONG, July 13 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Book Fair has been postponed due to a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus cases in the global financial hub, the organiser said on Monday, just two days before the exhibition was due to open.

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council said the fair, which draws one million visitors annually, will be rescheduled at a later, unspecified date. Three other July fairs and expos were postponed.

Hong Kong authorities have warned of an escalating third wave of coronavirus infections, prompting the suspension of all schools and some tighter social distancing requirements. The city has reported 1,470 cases and seven deaths. Among the 38 new cases on Sunday, 30 were local infections. (Reporting By Donny Kwok, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kim Coghill)

