Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 145)

BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

FOR

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

References are made to the announcements of The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") dated 10 January 2019, 15 May 2019, 4 June 2019, 14 June 2019 and 28 June 2019 (the "Announcements"), in relation to, among other things, the Scheme and the Connected Transaction. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, it was mentioned that an EGM will be held to seek approval from the Independent Shareholders for approving the Connected Transaction and allotment and issue of the Promissory Notes Shares and Interest Shares. The EGM is scheduled to be held on Friday, 26 July 2019 and the notice of EGM and the Circular will be despatched on or around 11 July 2019. For determining the eligibility of the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of the Shareholders will be closed from Thursday, 18 July 2019 to Friday, 26 July 2019 (both days inclusive) during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. Independent Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM must lodge all instruments of transfer together with relevant share certificates with the Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (and with effect from 11 July 2019, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong) no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 17 July 2019.

By order of the Board

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

Chong Kok Leong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Li Ai Guo, Mr. Chong Kok Leong and Mr. Zhuang Miaozhong being the executive Directors; and Mr. Choy Hiu Fai, Eric, Mr. Huang Lizhi and Mr. Ng Kay Kwok being the independent non-executive Directors.