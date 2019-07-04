Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 08:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 145)

BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

FOR

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

References are made to the announcements of The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") dated 10 January 2019, 15 May 2019, 4 June 2019, 14 June 2019 and 28 June 2019 (the "Announcements"), in relation to, among other things, the Scheme and the Connected Transaction. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, it was mentioned that an EGM will be held to seek approval from the Independent Shareholders for approving the Connected Transaction and allotment and issue of the Promissory Notes Shares and Interest Shares. The EGM is scheduled to be held on Friday, 26 July 2019 and the notice of EGM and the Circular will be despatched on or around 11 July 2019. For determining the eligibility of the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of the Shareholders will be closed from Thursday, 18 July 2019 to Friday, 26 July 2019 (both days inclusive) during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. Independent Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM must lodge all instruments of transfer together with relevant share certificates with the Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (and with effect from 11 July 2019, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong) no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 17 July 2019.

By order of the Board

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

Chong Kok Leong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Li Ai Guo, Mr. Chong Kok Leong and Mr. Zhuang Miaozhong being the executive Directors; and Mr. Choy Hiu Fai, Eric, Mr. Huang Lizhi and Mr. Ng Kay Kwok being the independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 12:42:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:28aARAFURA RESOURCES : Thor Mining Plc - JERVOIS VANADIUM PROJECT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
AQ
09:28aMULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Acquisitions of Trucking/Logistics Companies Based in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia
AQ
09:28aBEMETALS : Commences core drilling program at the pangeni copper exploration project
AQ
09:28aAZTEC MINERALS : Closes Private Placement Financing and Grants Stock Options
AQ
09:28aCMC METALS : Announces New $300,000 $0.05 Unit Private Placement and $525,000 $0.075 Flow-Through Private Placement and Update on Shares for Debt Settlement
AQ
09:27aWilliam Hill to close British betting shops, cut jobs after curbs
RE
09:27a21C METALS : Announces NI 43-101 Initial Resource Report for the East Bull Palladium Project
AQ
09:27aIRONBARK ZINC : Share Purchase Plan Offer Letter
AQ
09:25aADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:24aBP : Lightsource BP makes major Brazil solar acquisition
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
3OUTOTEC OYJ : Combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals - Metso Flow Control to Become an Independent Company
4BANCO SANTANDER : In Brexit Britain, battling home lenders chase risk and pensioners
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : in hot water over splashy Australian phone ads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About