Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 07:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 145)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF

HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Directors") of The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

Chong Kok Leong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Li Ai Guo, Mr. Chong Kok Leong and Mr. Zhuang Miaozhong being the executive Directors; and Mr. Choy Hiu Fai, Eric, Mr. Huang Lizhi and Mr. Ng Kay Kwok being the independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 11:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:18aHOWARD HUGHES : $250M Financing Secured for Seaport District Redevelopment
PR
07:17aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : to divest Celgene's psoriasis treatment in FTC clearance push
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aTRANSATLANTIC UNDERWRITERS : Recruits Colby Waltenburg as Vice President
PR
07:16aAEROHIVE : reg; to Exhibit Innovative Cloud-Managed Networking Solution for the Campus at ISTE 2019 Philadelphia
BU
07:16aPoint Arena Manufacturing, LLC Receives Provisional Manufacturing License for Adult and Medicinal Cannabis Products
GL
07:16aAFCON : Gernor Rohr does not exude enough confidence- Odegbami
AQ
07:15aRENESOLA : and X-Elio North America to Develop Solar Projects in North America
PU
07:15aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:15aBOC HONG KONG : Statement on Fraudulent Website
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour retreats from China with Suning.com deal
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Lowers 2019 Earnings Outlook on Governmental Proceedings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About