Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : CLARIFICATION AND SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING (I) ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE; AND (II) CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (in PDF)

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited 香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock code: 145) CLARIFICATION AND SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE; AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT CLARIFICATION Reference is made to the Announcement in relation to the voluntary announcement regarding the details of the Scheme. The Company wishes to clarify and supplement that the subject of the Announcement should be "(I) Issue of new Shares under General Mandate; and (II) Connected Transaction - Issue of new Shares under General Mandate for scheme of arrangement". In addition, the Company would like to provide further information in relation to this matter.

(I) ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE Issue of Interest Shares under General Mandate to Other Creditors If the Scheme is implemented on the Effective Date (31 July 2019), the Company will be indebted to the Other Creditors for HK$907,655,763 in which (i) HK$854,225,700 for the outstanding principal amount of the Convertible Bonds; and HK$53,430,063 for the Interest. For the settlement of the Interest accrued on the Convertible Bonds as at the Effective Date (31 July 2019), the Company shall allot and issue 66,787,579 Interest Shares to Other Creditors under the General Mandate at the price of HK$0.8 per Share. If the Effective date falls on 31 July 2019, 66,787,579 Interest Shares to be allotted and issued under the General Mandate to the Other Creditors represent approximately 2.90% of the existing issued share capital of the Company as at the Despatch Date; and (ii) approximately 1.79% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Scheme Shares, assuming no further new Shares will be issued or repurchased by the Company before the issue of the Scheme Shares pursuant to the Scheme. If the Effective Date falls on 31 December 2019 or earlier but after 31 July 2019 (details as referred in the section headed "BACKGROUND OF THE SCHEME" in this announcement), the maximum number of 80,215,304 Interest Shares to be allotted and issued under the General Mandate to the Other Creditors represent (i) approximately 3.48% of the existing issued share capital of the Company as at the Despatch Date; and (ii) approximately 2.15% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Scheme Shares, assuming no further new Shares will be issued or repurchased by the Company before the issue of the Scheme Shares pursuant to the Scheme. 2

CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT Issue of Interest Shares and Promissory Notes Shares to a connected person under General Mandate The Interest Shares and the Promissory Notes Shares If the Scheme is implemented on the Effective Date (31 July 2019), 166,359,547 new Shares which comprise 159,250,000 Promissory Notes Shares and 7,109,547 Interest Shares will be allotted and issued to State Energy under the General Mandate, which represent (i) approximately 7.21% of the existing issued share capital of the Company as at the Despatch Date; and (ii) approximately 4.47% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Scheme Shares, assuming no further new Shares will be issued or repurchased by the Company before completion of the issue of Scheme Shares to Independent Shareholders and the Connected Transaction as at the Effective Date. If the Effective Date falls on 31 December 2019 or earlier but after 31 July 2019 (details as referred in the section headed "BACKGROUND OF THE SCHEME" in this announcement), the maximum number of 167,788,929 new Shares which comprise 159,250,000 Promissory Notes Shares and 8,538,929 Interest Shares will be allotted and issued to State Energy under the General Mandate, which represent approximately 7.27% of the existing issued share capital of the Company as at the Despatch Date; and (ii) approximately 4.49% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Scheme Shares, assuming no further new Shares will be issued or repurchased by the Company before completion of the issue of Scheme Shares to Independent Shareholders and the Connected Transaction as at 31 December 2019. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As at the date of this announcement, State Energy is interested in 454,268,172 Shares, representing approximately 19.70% of the existing issued share capital of the Company. State Energy is a substantial shareholder of the Company and a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the issue of the Promissory Notes Shares and the Interest Shares to the substantial shareholder of the Company constitutes a connected transaction on the part of the Company and is subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. 3

The Company will seek approval from the Independent Shareholders at the EGM for the Connected Transaction. Save for the Creditors, no other Shareholder has a material interest in the Connected Transaction, and the Creditors are required to abstain from voting on the resolution to approve the Connected Transaction. The Independent Board Committee comprising all the independent non-executive Directors has been formed to advise the Independent Shareholders on the Connected Transaction. The Company will appoint an Independent Financial Adviser as soon as practicable to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this regard. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, save for State Energy, the Other Creditors and their ultimate beneficial owner(s) are independent of and not connected with the Company (and its subsidiaries), its connected person(s) and their respective associate(s). A circular containing, amongst others, (i) further information on the Connected Transaction under the General Mandate; (ii) the recommendation letter from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Connected Transaction; (iii) a letter from the Independent Financial Adviser containing their advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Connected Transaction; and (iv) the notice convening the EGM and a form of proxy is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 8 July 2019. The release of this announcement does not necessarily mean that the Scheme will be successfully implemented and completed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares or any securities of the Company. 4

CLARIFICATION Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 4 June 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the voluntary announcement regarding the details of the Scheme. The Company wishes to clarify and supplement that the subject of the Announcement should be "(I) Issue of new Shares under General Mandate; and (II) Connected Transaction - Issue of new Shares under General Mandate for scheme of arrangement". In addition, the Company would like to provide further information in relation to this matter. BACKGROUND OF THE SCHEME References are made to the Company's announcement dated 10 January 2019, 15 May 2019 and 4 June 2019 (collectively, the "Announcements"), in relation to, among other things, the Scheme. As disclosed in the Announcements, the outstanding indebtedness of the Company include, but is not limited to, (i) Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of approximately HK$945.2 million as at 31 December 2018; (ii) the Interest of the Convertible Bonds in the amount of approximately HK$59.1 million as at the Effective Date; and (iii) Promissory Notes in the principal amount of approximately HK$127.4 million as at 31 December 2018. The Promissory Notes matured on 31 December 2018. Failure to repay the Promissory Notes on their maturity has led to cross default of the Convertible Bonds, notwithstanding the latter's maturity date on 31 December 2023. As such, the Company proposed to enter into and implement the Scheme to settle the aforesaid liabilities owed to the Creditors. The Scheme Meeting has been scheduled to be held on 28 June 2019. If the Scheme is implemented on the Effective Date (31 July 2019), the Company shall allot and issue Shares for the entire Scheme up to (i) 1,181,447,662 Conversion Shares at the price of HK$0.8 per Share to settle the outstanding principal amount of the Convertible Bonds in accordance with the original terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds under the Specific Mandate; (ii) 159,250,000 Promissory Notes Shares for settlement and discharge of all outstanding principal amount of the Promissory Notes on the basis of HK$0.8 per Share under the General Mandate; and (iii) 73,897,126 Interest Shares to settle outstanding Interest under the General Mandate as at the Effective Date. 5

