Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:33am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company"), you should at once hand this circular together with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

This circular appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company.

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 145)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION -

ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

FOR SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and

the Independent Shareholders

A notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") to be held at 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 26 July 2019 at 11:00 a.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-2 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, of Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (and with effect from 11 July 2019 onwards, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong) as soon as possible, and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) if you so wish.

11 July 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21

APPENDIX - GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

39

NOTICE OF EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EGM-1

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meaning:

"Announcement"

"associate(s)"

"Board"

"Company"

the announcement of the Company dated 14 June 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Connected Transaction

has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

the board of Directors

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (Stock Code: 145), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Companies Ordinance"the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

"Companies (Winding Up

and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance"

"connected person(s)"

"Connected Transaction"

"Convertible Bonds"

"Conversion Price"

the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

the connected transaction in relation to issue of the Promissory Notes Shares and the Interest Shares by the Company to the State Energy under the General Mandate

the convertible bonds issued by the Company under the Specific Mandate with original terms and conditions in the outstanding principal amount of HK$945.2 million at 3% coupon with the conversion rights exercisable at the Conversion Price and maturing on 31 December 2023

the initial conversion price of HK$0.8 per Conversion Share upon the exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Bonds

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Conversion Share(s)"

"Court"

"Creditors"

"Despatch Date"

"Director(s)"

"Effective Date"

up to 1,181,447,664 Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company at the price of HK$0.8 per Share upon redemption of the Convertible Bonds or any principal amount thereof under and pursuant to the Specific Mandate

the High Court of Hong Kong and any court capable of hearing appeals therefrom

pursuant to the Scheme, the creditors of the Company whose claims arose out of or had their origin in any matter occurring before the Effective Date and whether known or unknown, whether present, future or contingent, whether sounding in equity, contract, tort or under statute and whether liquidated or yet to be ascertained or whose claims against the Company which would be provable in a winding up of the Company under either the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance or the Companies Ordinance if an order for the winding up of the Company were made on the Effective Date, including holders of the Convertible Bonds and the Promissory Notes, but excluding the contingency liability under a guarantee dated 13 November 2017 executed by the Company in favour of CIAM in respect of the debt in the sum of HK$23,965,000 (principal and interest inclusive) due and owing by an indirect subsidiary of the Company to CIAM, which has matured and is due for repayment, which is carved out of, and will not be compromised under, the Scheme

3 June 2019, being the date of despatch of the Scheme document (comprising an explanatory statement and the scheme of arrangement between the Company and the Creditors, notice for scheme meeting, form of notice of claims and form of proxy) to the Creditors

the director(s) of the Company

the registration date of the order sanctioning the Scheme granted by the Court with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong tentative to be 30 August 2019 under the Scheme

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"EGM"

"General Mandate"

"Group"

"Hong Kong"

"Independent Board Committee"

"Independent Financial Adviser"

"Interest"

"Independent Shareholders"

"Interest Share(s)"

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened and held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Connected Transaction and allotment and issue of the Promissory Notes Shares and the Interest Shares

the general mandate which was granted to the Directors pursuant to an ordinary resolution passed at the Company's annual general meeting on 3 June 2019 to allot and issue up to 461,300,563 Shares, representing 20% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing such resolution

the Company and its subsidiaries

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

the independent board committee of the Company comprising all the independent non-executive Directors, established for the purpose of advising the Independent Shareholders on the Connected Transaction

F.E. Corporate Finance Advisory Limited, a corporation licensed to carry out Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity under the SFO, being the independent financial adviser appointed by the Company to make recommendations to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Connected Transaction

interest accrued on the outstanding principal amount of the Convertible Bonds

Shareholders other than the Creditors

Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company under the General Mandate at the Issue Price to settle the Interest

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:01aVictory Capital Reports June 30, 2019 Assets Under Management
GL
07:01aAVESORO RESOURCES : Q2 2019 Production Update
AQ
07:01ad1g1t Secures Strategic Financing from Illuminate Financial Management
PR
07:01aBROOKFIELD RL EST RV : Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Declares Monthly Dividend
AQ
07:01aCENTURY COMMUNITIES : Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
07:01aSYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Targeted Menin Inhibitor SNDX-5613 for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Leukemias
PR
07:01aQUICKLOGIC : SensiML and Neurosense Announce Strategic Partnership for Highly Integrated Intelligent Edge Technology Platform
PR
07:01aVALEO PHARMA : Announces the Canadian Launch of Onstryv® (Safinamide Tablets) for the Treatment of Parkinson's Disease
AQ
07:01aAsanko Gold Announces Q2 2019 Production Results
GL
07:01aCEVA, INC. : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
4TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
5PEPSICO : PepsiCo Boosts Spending And Sales -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About