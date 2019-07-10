Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company"), you should at once hand this circular together with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

This circular appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company.

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 145)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION -

ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

FOR SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and

the Independent Shareholders

A notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") to be held at 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 26 July 2019 at 11:00 a.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-2 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, of Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (and with effect from 11 July 2019 onwards, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong) as soon as possible, and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) if you so wish.

11 July 2019