Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/28/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 145)

FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

5

50,506

80,719

Cost of operations

(35,606)

(61,918)

Gross profit

14,900

18,801

Other income

6

7,865

2,202

Other gains and losses

7

-

419

Impairment loss on goodwill

13

(432,403)

(66,176)

Impairment loss on intangible assets

(541,453)

-

Amortisation of intangible assets

(54,484)

(54,484)

Loss on remeasurement of liability component of

(403,694)

convertible bonds

-

Selling expenses

(2,515)

(2,200)

Administrative and operating expenses

(22,817)

(23,180)

1

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss from operations

(1,434,601)

(124,618)

Finance costs

8

(99,123)

(88,689)

Loss before taxation

9

(1,533,724)

(213,307)

Taxation

10

161,986

20,074

Loss for the year

(1,371,738)

(193,233)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year,

net of tax

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Changes in fair value of financial assets at

fair value through other

comprehensive income

(2,481)

-

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Gain on revaluation of available-for-sale

investments

-

245

Exchange differences on translating

foreign investments

(6,430)

6,604

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year,

net of tax

(8,911)

6,849

Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax

(1,380,649)

(186,384)

Loss for the year attributable to owners of the

Company

(1,371,738)

(193,233)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to owners

of the Company

(1,380,649)

(186,384)

HK cents

HK cents

Loss per share

- Basic and diluted

12

(59.47)

(8.45)

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

101,000

696,937

Property, plant and equipment

367

659

Construction in progress

19,614

22,515

Goodwill

13

-

432,403

Financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

8,811

-

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

12,127

Trade receivables

14

13,130

22,400

Finance lease receivables

68,160

33,612

211,082

1,220,653

Current assets

Inventories

597

632

Trade and bills receivables

14

34,084

36,430

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

1,784

991

Finance lease receivables

10,707

12,777

Amount due from customers

under construction contracts

-

861

Cash and bank balances

22,986

57,111

70,158

108,802

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

15

51,991

25,092

Amounts due to shareholders

-

40

Other borrowings

22,532

23,965

Promissory notes

127,400

110,395

Convertible bonds

945,158

-

1,147,081

159,492

Net current liabilities

(1,076,923)

(50,690)

Total assets less current liabilities

(865,841)

1,169,963

3

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Convertible bonds

-

491,008

Deferred tax liabilities

15,150

177,136

15,150

668,144

Net (liabilities)/assets

(880,991)

501,819

Capital and reserves

Share capital

1,344,398

1,344,398

Reserves

(2,225,389)

(842,579)

Total equity

(880,991)

501,819

4

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

1.CORPORATE INFORMATION

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in Hong Kong and its shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

The address of registered office of the Company is Rooms 1801-4, Harcourt House, 39 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in treasury investments and provision of loan financing and design and provision of energy saving solutions.

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") which is the same as functional currency of the Company and rounded to the nearest thousand (HK$'000), unless otherwise stated.

2.APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")

The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") for the first time in the current year:

HKFRS 2 (Amendments)

Classification and Measurement of

Share-based Payment Transactions

HKFRS 4 (Amendments)

Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with

HKFRS 4 Insurance Contracts

HKFRS 9

Financial Instruments

HKFRS 15

Revenue from Contracts with Customers

HKAS 28 (Amendments)

As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle

HKAS 40 (Amendments)

Transfers of Investment Property

HK(IFRIC)-Int 22

Foreign currency transactions and advance consideration

Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in the consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 02:50:08 UTC
