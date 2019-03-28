|
Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)
03/28/2019 | 10:51pm EDT
The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited
香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 145)
FINAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
5
|
50,506
|
|
80,719
|
|
Cost of operations
|
|
(35,606)
|
(61,918)
|
Gross profit
|
|
14,900
|
|
18,801
|
|
Other income
|
6
|
7,865
|
|
2,202
|
|
Other gains and losses
|
7
|
-
|
419
|
|
Impairment loss on goodwill
|
13
|
(432,403)
|
(66,176)
|
Impairment loss on intangible assets
|
|
(541,453)
|
-
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
|
(54,484)
|
(54,484)
|
Loss on remeasurement of liability component of
|
|
(403,694)
|
|
|
convertible bonds
|
|
-
|
Selling expenses
|
|
(2,515)
|
(2,200)
|
Administrative and operating expenses
|
|
(22,817)
|
(23,180)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(1,434,601)
|
(124,618)
|
Finance costs
|
8
|
(99,123)
|
(88,689)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before taxation
|
9
|
(1,533,724)
|
(213,307)
|
Taxation
|
10
|
161,986
|
|
20,074
|
|
Loss for the year
|
|
(1,371,738)
|
(193,233)
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in fair value of financial assets at
|
|
|
|
|
|
fair value through other
|
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
(2,481)
|
-
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on revaluation of available-for-sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
investments
|
|
-
|
245
|
|
Exchange differences on translating
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign investments
|
|
(6,430)
|
6,604
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
net of tax
|
|
(8,911)
|
6,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax
|
|
(1,380,649)
|
(186,384)
|
Loss for the year attributable to owners of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
(1,371,738)
|
(193,233)
|
Total comprehensive loss attributable to owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the Company
|
|
(1,380,649)
|
(186,384)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK cents
|
HK cents
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic and diluted
|
12
|
(59.47)
|
(8.45)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
101,000
|
|
696,937
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
367
|
|
659
|
|
Construction in progress
|
|
19,614
|
|
22,515
|
Goodwill
|
13
|
-
|
432,403
|
|
Financial assets at fair value through
|
|
|
|
|
|
other comprehensive income
|
|
8,811
|
|
-
|
Available-for-sale financial assets
|
|
-
|
12,127
|
|
Trade receivables
|
14
|
13,130
|
|
22,400
|
|
Finance lease receivables
|
|
68,160
|
|
33,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211,082
|
|
1,220,653
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
597
|
|
632
|
|
Trade and bills receivables
|
14
|
34,084
|
|
36,430
|
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
|
1,784
|
|
991
|
|
Finance lease receivables
|
|
10,707
|
|
12,777
|
|
Amount due from customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
under construction contracts
|
|
-
|
861
|
|
Cash and bank balances
|
|
22,986
|
|
57,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70,158
|
|
108,802
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
15
|
51,991
|
|
25,092
|
|
Amounts due to shareholders
|
|
-
|
40
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
22,532
|
|
23,965
|
|
Promissory notes
|
|
127,400
|
|
110,395
|
|
Convertible bonds
|
|
945,158
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,147,081
|
|
159,492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net current liabilities
|
|
(1,076,923)
|
(50,690)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
(865,841)
|
1,169,963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible bonds
|
-
|
491,008
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
15,150
|
|
177,136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,150
|
|
668,144
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (liabilities)/assets
|
(880,991)
|
501,819
|
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
1,344,398
|
|
1,344,398
|
|
Reserves
|
(2,225,389)
|
(842,579)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
(880,991)
|
501,819
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the year ended 31 December 2018
1.CORPORATE INFORMATION
The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in Hong Kong and its shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").
The address of registered office of the Company is Rooms 1801-4, Harcourt House, 39 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in treasury investments and provision of loan financing and design and provision of energy saving solutions.
The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") which is the same as functional currency of the Company and rounded to the nearest thousand (HK$'000), unless otherwise stated.
2.APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")
The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") for the first time in the current year:
|
HKFRS 2 (Amendments)
|
Classification and Measurement of
|
|
Share-based Payment Transactions
|
HKFRS 4 (Amendments)
|
Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with
|
|
HKFRS 4 Insurance Contracts
|
HKFRS 9
|
Financial Instruments
|
HKFRS 15
|
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
|
HKAS 28 (Amendments)
|
As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle
|
HKAS 40 (Amendments)
|
Transfers of Investment Property
|
HK(IFRIC)-Int 22
|
Foreign currency transactions and advance consideration
Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in the consolidated financial statements.
5
|
|