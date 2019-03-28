Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

1.CORPORATE INFORMATION

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in Hong Kong and its shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

The address of registered office of the Company is Rooms 1801-4, Harcourt House, 39 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in treasury investments and provision of loan financing and design and provision of energy saving solutions.

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") which is the same as functional currency of the Company and rounded to the nearest thousand (HK$'000), unless otherwise stated.

2.APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")

The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") for the first time in the current year:

HKFRS 2 (Amendments) Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions HKFRS 4 (Amendments) Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with HKFRS 4 Insurance Contracts HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments HKFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers HKAS 28 (Amendments) As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle HKAS 40 (Amendments) Transfers of Investment Property HK(IFRIC)-Int 22 Foreign currency transactions and advance consideration

Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in the consolidated financial statements.

