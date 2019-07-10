Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 145)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") will be held at 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 26 July 2019 at 11:00 a.m., for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT:

to consider and approve the issue of the Promissory Notes Shares and the Interest Shares as at 31 December 2019 to State Energy under the General Mandate."

By order of the Board

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

Chong Kok Leong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 July 2019

