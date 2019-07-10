|
Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
07/10/2019 | 06:33am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited
香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 145)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") will be held at 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 26 July 2019 at 11:00 a.m., for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
"THAT:
to consider and approve the issue of the Promissory Notes Shares and the Interest Shares as at 31 December 2019 to State Energy under the General Mandate."
By order of the Board
The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited
Chong Kok Leong
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 11 July 2019
1
Registered office:
Rooms 1801-4
Harcourt House
39 Gloucester Road
Wanchai
Hong Kong
Notes:
-
Any member of the Company ("Member") entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/her/its proxy to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf and the proxy so appointed shall have the same rights as the Member to speak at the Meeting. A proxy needs not be a Member. A Member may appoint more than one proxy to attend the Meeting.
-
A form of proxy in respect of the Meeting is enclosed. Whether or not you intend to attend the Meeting in person, you are urged to complete and return the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon.
-
To be valid, the form of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, of Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (and with effect from 11 July 2019 onwards, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong), not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof as you so wish.
-
For ascertaining the shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting, the register of Members will be closed from Thursday, 18 July 2019 to Friday, 26 July 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Meeting, all completed share transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited of Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (and with effect from 11 July 2019 onwards, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong) not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 17 July 2019.
2
-
Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share of the Company as if he/she/it was solely entitled thereto. If more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, that one of such joint holders so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect of such share of the Company.
-
If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or a "black" rainstorm warning is in effect any time after 8:00 a.m. on the date of the Meeting, the meeting will be postponed. The Company will post an announcement on the Company's website http://www.hkbla.com.hk and the "Latest Listed Company Information" page of the Stock Exchange website to notify shareholders of the Company of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting, if any.
As of the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises, Dr. Li Ai Guo, Mr. Chong Kok Leong and Mr. Zhuang Miaozhong being executive Directors; and Mr. Choy Hiu Fai, Eric, Mr. Huang Lizhi and Mr. Ng Kay Kwok being independent non-executive Directors.
3
Disclaimer
The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:32:05 UTC
|
|