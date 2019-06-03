Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 3 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

Log in
Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 3 JUNE 2019

06/03/2019 | 07:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 145)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 3 JUNE 2019

References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of the annual general meeting (the "AGM Notice") of The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") both dated 30 April 2019. Unless otherwise defined therein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The total number of issued shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote at the AGM was 2,306,502,816 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling Shareholders to attend and vote for or against all the proposed resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting and no Shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders was required to abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM.

The Company's share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM. The poll results are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

Total

1.

To receive, consider and approve the audited

102,910,385

3,462,400

106,372,785

consolidated financial statements of the Company

(96.75%)

(3.25%)

(100%)

and its subsidiaries and the reports of the

directors and of the auditors of the Company for

the year ended 31 December 2018

2.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Zhuang Miaozhong as a

102,910,385

3,462,400

106,372,785

director of the Company

(96.75%)

(3.25%)

(100%)

(b) To re-elect Mr. Choy Hiu Fai, Eric as a

102,910,385

3,462,400

106,372,785

director of the Company

(96.75%)

(3.25%)

(100%)

(c) To re-elect Mr. Ng Kay Kwok as a director

102,910,385

3,462,400

106,372,785

of the Company

(96.75%)

(3.25%)

(100%)

3.

To re-appoint Messrs. HLB Hodgson Impey

102,910,385

3,462,400

106,372,785

Cheng Limited as the auditors of the Company

(96.75%)

(3.25%)

(100%)

and

to authorise the board of directors of the

Company to fix their remuneration

4.

To grant a general unconditional mandate to the

102,910,385

3,462,400

106,372,785

directors to allot, issue and deal with additional

(96.75%)

(3.25%)

(100%)

shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the

issued share total number of the Company as at

the date of this resolution

5.

To grant a general unconditional mandate to the

102,910,385

3,462,400

106,372,785

directors to buy-back shares of the Company

(96.75%)

(3.25%)

(100%)

not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued

shares of the Company as at the date of this

resolution

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

Total

6.

Conditional on the passing of resolutions 4 and 5

102,910,385

3,462,400

106,372,785

above, to extend the general mandate granted by

(96.75%)

(3.25%)

(100%)

resolution 4 by adding thereto the shares bought

back pursuant to the general mandate granted by

resolution 5

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of all resolutions set out in the AGM Notice, the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

By order of the Board

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

Chong Kok Leong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Li Ai Guo, Mr. Chong Kok Leong and Mr. Zhuang Miaozhong being executive directors of the Company; and Mr. Choy Hiu Fai, Eric, Mr. Huang Lizhi and Mr. Ng Kay Kwok being independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 11:13:02 UTC
