|
Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 3 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)
06/03/2019 | 07:14am EDT
The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited
香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 145)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 3 JUNE 2019
References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of the annual general meeting (the "AGM Notice") of The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") both dated 30 April 2019. Unless otherwise defined therein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM
The total number of issued shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote at the AGM was 2,306,502,816 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling Shareholders to attend and vote for or against all the proposed resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting and no Shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders was required to abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM.
1
The Company's share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM. The poll results are as follows:
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
Number of votes (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To receive, consider and approve the audited
|
102,910,385
|
3,462,400
|
106,372,785
|
|
consolidated financial statements of the Company
|
(96.75%)
|
(3.25%)
|
(100%)
|
|
and its subsidiaries and the reports of the
|
|
|
|
|
directors and of the auditors of the Company for
|
|
|
|
|
the year ended 31 December 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
(a)
|
To re-elect Mr. Zhuang Miaozhong as a
|
102,910,385
|
3,462,400
|
106,372,785
|
|
|
director of the Company
|
(96.75%)
|
(3.25%)
|
(100%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) To re-elect Mr. Choy Hiu Fai, Eric as a
|
102,910,385
|
3,462,400
|
106,372,785
|
|
|
director of the Company
|
(96.75%)
|
(3.25%)
|
(100%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c) To re-elect Mr. Ng Kay Kwok as a director
|
102,910,385
|
3,462,400
|
106,372,785
|
|
|
of the Company
|
(96.75%)
|
(3.25%)
|
(100%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To re-appoint Messrs. HLB Hodgson Impey
|
102,910,385
|
3,462,400
|
106,372,785
|
|
Cheng Limited as the auditors of the Company
|
(96.75%)
|
(3.25%)
|
(100%)
|
|
and
|
to authorise the board of directors of the
|
|
|
|
|
Company to fix their remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
To grant a general unconditional mandate to the
|
102,910,385
|
3,462,400
|
106,372,785
|
|
directors to allot, issue and deal with additional
|
(96.75%)
|
(3.25%)
|
(100%)
|
|
shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the
|
|
|
|
|
issued share total number of the Company as at
|
|
|
|
|
the date of this resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
To grant a general unconditional mandate to the
|
102,910,385
|
3,462,400
|
106,372,785
|
|
directors to buy-back shares of the Company
|
(96.75%)
|
(3.25%)
|
(100%)
|
|
not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued
|
|
|
|
|
shares of the Company as at the date of this
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
Number of votes (%)
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Conditional on the passing of resolutions 4 and 5
|
102,910,385
|
3,462,400
|
106,372,785
|
|
above, to extend the general mandate granted by
|
(96.75%)
|
(3.25%)
|
(100%)
|
|
resolution 4 by adding thereto the shares bought
|
|
|
|
|
back pursuant to the general mandate granted by
|
|
|
|
|
resolution 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of all resolutions set out in the AGM Notice, the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
By order of the Board
The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited
Chong Kok Leong
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 3 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Li Ai Guo, Mr. Chong Kok Leong and Mr. Zhuang Miaozhong being executive directors of the Company; and Mr. Choy Hiu Fai, Eric, Mr. Huang Lizhi and Mr. Ng Kay Kwok being independent non-executive directors of the Company.
3
|
|