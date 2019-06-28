Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : RESULTS OF THE SCHEME MEETING (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 08:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 145)

RESULTS OF THE SCHEME MEETING

References are made to the announcements of The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") dated 10 January 2019, 15 May 2019, 4 June 2019 and 14 June 2019 (the "Announcement"), in relation to, among other things, the Scheme. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

RESULTS OF THE SCHEME MEETING

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Scheme Meeting held earlier today, the Scheme was approved by the requisite statutory majorities of the Creditors.

The Company will submit the results of the Scheme Meeting to the Court to seek the sanctioning of the Scheme. The Court hearing for sanctioning the Scheme is scheduled for 20 August 2019.

1

REVISED TENTATIVE TIMETABLE OF THE SCHEME

The revised tentative timetable of the Scheme is as follows:

Court hearing for sanctioning the Scheme. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20 August 2019

Effective Date of the Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30 August 2019

Closing date of the Scheme, by which date the Scheme Shares

shall be issued to each of the Creditors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .25 October 2019

Note:

The actual date of the Court hearing, the Effective Date and the closing date of the Scheme will depend on the availability of the Court and the actual length and scope of the relevant hearings.

The release of this announcement does not necessarily mean that the Scheme will be successfully implemented and completed. The Company shall make further announcement(s) in relation to the Scheme as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

Chong Kok Leong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Li Ai Guo, Mr. Chong Kok Leong and Mr. Zhuang Miaozhong being the executive Directors; and Mr. Choy Hiu Fai, Eric, Mr. Huang Lizhi and Mr. Ng Kay Kwok being the independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 12:40:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:47aMOTORCAR PARTS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:46aBEOWULF MINING : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
08:46aROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
08:46aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Quarterly Announcement and Continued Suspension of Trading
PU
08:46aBANCO BRADESCO : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Interim Interest on Shareholders' Equity
PU
08:46aREALOGY : Affiliated Agents And Teams Lead Real Trends & Tom Ferry 2019 "The Thousand" Rankings
PR
08:46aGlobal Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market 2019-2023 | 5% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
08:46aImportant Anniversary Calls Attention to the 33,000 Preventable Deaths in U.S. ICUs
BU
08:46aHARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION : Shareholders and Verano Holdings LLC Members Overwhelmingly Approve Their Business Combination
BU
08:45aSINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
2BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
5NEL : NEL ASA: Presentation for Kjørbo press conference

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About