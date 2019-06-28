Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : RESULTS OF THE SCHEME MEETING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited

香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 145)

RESULTS OF THE SCHEME MEETING

References are made to the announcements of The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") dated 10 January 2019, 15 May 2019, 4 June 2019 and 14 June 2019 (the "Announcement"), in relation to, among other things, the Scheme. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Scheme Meeting held earlier today, the Scheme was approved by the requisite statutory majorities of the Creditors.

The Company will submit the results of the Scheme Meeting to the Court to seek the sanctioning of the Scheme. The Court hearing for sanctioning the Scheme is scheduled for 20 August 2019.

