Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency : RESULTS OF THE SCHEME MEETING (in PDF)

The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited
香 港 建 屋 貸 款 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 145)
RESULTS OF THE SCHEME MEETING
References are made to the announcements of The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited (the "Company") dated 10 January 2019, 15 May 2019, 4 June 2019 and 14 June 2019 (the "Announcement"), in relation to, among other things, the Scheme. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Scheme Meeting held earlier today, the Scheme was approved by the requisite statutory majorities of the Creditors.
The Company will submit the results of the Scheme Meeting to the Court to seek the sanctioning of the Scheme. The Court hearing for sanctioning the Scheme is scheduled for 20 August 2019.
REVISED TENTATIVE TIMETABLE OF THE SCHEME
The revised tentative timetable of the Scheme is as follows:
Court hearing for sanctioning the Scheme. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20 August 2019
Effective Date of the Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30 August 2019
Closing date of the Scheme, by which date the Scheme Shares
shall be issued to each of the Creditors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .25 October 2019
Note:
The actual date of the Court hearing, the Effective Date and the closing date of the Scheme will depend on the availability of the Court and the actual length and scope of the relevant hearings.
The release of this announcement does not necessarily mean that the Scheme will be successfully implemented and completed. The Company shall make further announcement(s) in relation to the Scheme as and when appropriate.
By order of the Board
The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited
Chong Kok Leong
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 28 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Li Ai Guo, Mr. Chong Kok Leong and Mr. Zhuang Miaozhong being the executive Directors; and Mr. Choy Hiu Fai, Eric, Mr. Huang Lizhi and Mr. Ng Kay Kwok being the independent non-executive Directors.
