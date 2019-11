The figure compared with an investment gain of HK$9.5 billion in the year earlier period, and an HK$33.6 billion investment loss in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

