Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong Exchange Fund sees third-quarter investment income drop, no capital outflow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 11:07pm EST
A Chinese national flag flies beside a flag of the Hong Kong Exchanges in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment income of HK$20.2 billion ($2.58 billion) in the third quarter, a drop of 55% from the previous quarter, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

The figure compared with an investment gain of HK$9.5 billion in the year earlier period, and an HK$33.6 billion investment loss in the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Hong Kong dollar has been stable, the Linked Exchange Rate System (LERS) will not and does not need to change," HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said during a presentation at the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, or LegCo.

"Hong Kong will not implement capital and foreign exchange control," Yue said, adding HKMA had the commitment and ample resources to maintain city's monetary and financial stability.

Last week, HKMA cut its key benchmark rates in the city, which is bracing for its first recession since the global financial crisis following months of pro-democracy protests.

Yue reiterated there has been no noticeable fund outflows from the Hong Kong banking system during the quarter.

The Exchange fund recorded an investment income of HK$198.6 billion in January-September period this year.

The Fund saw gains on bonds of HK$106.3 billion for the first nine months, a jump of 264% from a year earlier.

However, Hong Kong equities recorded an HK$12.3 billion investment loss in the third quarter, the second quarterly loss in a row.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Lincoln Feast.)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29aNew Zealand PM Ardern announces upgrade of free trade deal with China
RE
05:22aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. opens national security investigation into TikTok- sources
RE
05:18aERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - AGL Sales Pty Ltd - 2019 performance audit
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:13aDA-CMTF ON AFRICAN SWINE FEVER BULLETIN NO. 13 : Pork products found ASF positive; Hog raisers, traders urged not to sell, trade sick pigs
PU
05:03aMalaysia to issue bauxite mining licences by January after ban lifted
RE
05:00aMicrosoft Innovation Center Partners with æternity to Support Blockchain Startups in Malta
GL
04:57aVietnam to officially announce 25.4% upward GDP revision this month
RE
04:51aEuro eyes chart resistance before Lagarde speech, rand bounces
RE
04:47aMost Southeast Asian markets gain on trade deal optimism, Thailand leads gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares hit 14-week highs on trade deal hopes
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group