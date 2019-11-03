Hong Kong Exchange Fund sees third-quarter investment income drop, no capital outflow

The figure compared with an investment gain of HK$9.5 billion in the year earlier period, and an HK$33.6 billion investment loss in the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Hong Kong dollar has been stable, the Linked Exchange Rate System (LERS) will not and does not need to change," HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said during a presentation at the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, or LegCo.

"Hong Kong will not implement capital and foreign exchange control," Yue said, adding HKMA had the commitment and ample resources to maintain city's monetary and financial stability.

Last week, HKMA cut its key benchmark rates in the city, which is bracing for its first recession since the global financial crisis following months of pro-democracy protests.

Yue reiterated there has been no noticeable fund outflows from the Hong Kong banking system during the quarter.

The Exchange fund recorded an investment income of HK$198.6 billion in January-September period this year.

The Fund saw gains on bonds of HK$106.3 billion for the first nine months, a jump of 264% from a year earlier.

However, Hong Kong equities recorded an HK$12.3 billion investment loss in the third quarter, the second quarterly loss in a row.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

