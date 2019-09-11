Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges proposes $39 billion London Stock Exchange takeover

09/11/2019 | 05:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited has proposed a 31.6 billion pound takeover of the London Stock Exchange, it said on Wednesday, just weeks after the London bourse announced a plan to merge with data company Refinitiv.

"The board of HKEX believes a proposed combination with LSEG represents a highly compelling strategic opportunity to create a global market infrastructure leader," the Hong Kong exchange said in a statement.

The proposed transaction would only go ahead if the LSE's proposed takeover of Refinitiv does not proceed, it said.

Hong Kong Exchanges already has a base in London as owner of the London Metal Exchange. The LSE has long sought to bolster its footprint in Asia and recently launched a link with Shanghai.

The LSE had no immediate comment. Refinitiv had no comment, and Refinitiv majority shareholder Blackstone had no immediate comment.

"The board of HKEX believes that the two businesses are highly complementary and as such, looks forward to working with the relevant authorities to deliver a clear path to completion," the HKEX said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Sinead Cruise; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -1.68% 245.2 End-of-day quote.7.26%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 9.94% 7486 Delayed Quote.67.50%
THOMSON REUTERS CORP -1.96% 89.35 Delayed Quote.35.52%
