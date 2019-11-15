Log in
Hong Kong Expects First Annual Decline in GDP Since 2009

11/15/2019 | 04:11am EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

Hong Kong expects 2019 gross domestic product to contract, the first annual decline since 2009, amid ongoing protests that have hurt businesses and pushed the local economy into a recession.

The Hong Kong government revised its 2019 GDP forecast to a contraction of 1.3%, from a prior forecast made in August for growth of up to 1.0%, according to a government statement Friday.

The city's third-quarter GDP contracted 2.9% on year, matching the advance estimate released last month. The economy contracted 0.6% for the first three quarters of the year, and entered a so-called technical recession in the September quarter. A technical recession is defined by two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

Measured on quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP contracted 3.2%, also the same as the advance estimate, according to the statement.

"The local social incidents with intensifying violence in the past few months have kept visitors away, taken a heavy toll on local consumption demand, and seriously dampened economic sentiment," the government said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

