Hong Kong Ferry : 2018 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

2018 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS RESULTS

The Group's consolidated profit after taxation for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately HK$345 million, an increase of 11% as compared with the profit after taxation of HK$311 million (restated) last year. The earnings per share this year were HK$0.97 compared with the earnings per share of HK$0.87 (restated) in the previous year.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 (restated) Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 3(a) 1,088,563 447,637 Direct costs (694,315) (227,780) 394,248 219,857 Other revenue 3(a) & 4 53,271 59,353 Other net (loss)/income 4 (1,760) 66,478 Valuation gains on investment properties 3(d) 43,885 56,954 Selling and marketing expenses (32,516) (11,384) Administrative expenses (49,981) (44,263) Other operating expenses (10,264) (4,293) Profit from operations 3(b) 396,883 342,702 Share of profits less losses of associates 1,005 926 Share of loss of a joint venture (131) (101) Profit before taxation 5 397,757 343,527 Taxation 6 (53,114) (32,402) Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 344,643 311,125 Earnings per share - Basic and diluted 8 $0.97 $0.87

Details of dividends payable to equity shareholders of the Company attributable to the profit for the year are set out in note 7.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017 (restated)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company

Other comprehensive income for the year

(after tax and reclassification adjustments)

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Remeasurement of employee retirement benefits liabilities

344,643 311,125

(329) 2,125

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - net movement in fair value reserve (non-recycling)

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - net movement in fair value reserve (recycling)

Available-for-sale securities: net movement in the securities revaluation reserve

(recycling)

Other comprehensive income for the year

(40,911)

(4,758)

-

(45,998)

-

-

565 2,690

Total comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company

298,645

313,815

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 31 December 2018

At At At 31 December 31 December 1 January 2018 2017 2017 (restated) (restated) Note HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets Investment properties 2,151,470 2,107,585 2,050,655 Other property, plant and equipment 52,657 56,123 58,957 Interest in leasehold land 39,031 40,400 41,769 2,243,158 2,204,108 2,151,381 Interest in associates 8,048 9,109 10,449 Interest in a joint venture 1,364,163 1,364,295 1,354,395 Other financial assets 337,304 176,306 661,542 Deferred tax assets 3,618 5,294 5,248 3,956,291 3,759,112 4,183,015 Current assets Inventories 1,116,208 575,046 499,378 Trade and other receivables 9 361,234 629,533 831,458 Other financial assets - - 20,000 Cash and bank balances 903,362 1,791,679 949,449 Tax recoverable 37,349 36,583 23,610 2,418,153 3,032,841 2,323,895 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 10 139,045 158,033 174,864 Contract liabilities - 592,626 455,184 Tax payable 41,318 16,230 41,002 180,363 766,889 671,050 Net current assets 2,237,790 2,265,952 1,652,845 Total assets less current liabilities 6,194,081 6,025,064 5,835,860 Non-current liabilities Net employee retirement benefits liabilities 4,003 3,024 4,468 Deferred tax liabilities 59,930 55,153 50,062 63,933 58,177 54,530 NET ASSETS 6,130,148 5,966,887 5,781,330 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share capital 1,754,801 1,754,801 1,754,801 Reserves 4,375,347 4,212,086 4,026,529 TOTAL EQUITY 6,130,148 5,966,887 5,781,330 - 3 -

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (''HKFRSs''), which collective term includes all applicable individual Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards (''HKASs'') and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (''HKICPA''), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''). The financial information relating to the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2017 included in this preliminary announcement of annual results does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for those years but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622) is as follows: The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance and will deliver the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 in due course. The Company's auditor has reported on the financial statements of the Group for both years. The auditor's reports were unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its reports; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The HKICPA has issued certain new and revised HKFRSs that are first effective or available for early adoption for the current accounting period of the Group. Note 2 provides information on any changes in accounting policies resulting from initial application of these developments to the extent that they are relevant to the Group for the current and prior accounting periods reflected in the financial statements.

2. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES The HKICPA has issued a number of new HKFRSs and amendments to HKFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group. Of these, the following developments are relevant to the Group's financial statements: - HKFRS 9, Financial instruments - HKFRS 15, Revenue from contracts with customers The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period. HKFRS 9, Financial instruments HKFRS 9 replaces HKAS 39, Financial instruments: recognition and measurement. It sets out the requirements for recognising and measuring financial assets, financial liabilities and some contracts to buy or sell non-financial items. The Group has applied HKFRS 9 retrospectively to items that existed at 1 January 2018 in accordance with the transition requirements. Therefore, comparative information continues to be reported under HKAS 39.

2. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)

HKFRS 9, Financial instruments (Continued)

Further details of the nature and effect of the changes to previous accounting policies and the transition approach are set out below:

(a) Classification of financial assets and financial liabilities HKFRS 9 categories financial assets into three principal classification categories: measured at amortised cost, at fair value through other comprehensive income (''FVOCI'') and at fair value through profit or loss (''FVPL''). These supersede HKAS 39's categories of held-to-maturity investments, loans and receivables, available-for-sale financial assets and financial assets measured at FVPL. The classification of financial assets under HKFRS 9 is based on the business model under which the financial asset is managed and its contractual cash flow characteristics. Under HKFRS 9, derivatives embedded in contracts where the host is a financial asset in the scope of the standard are not separated from the host. Instead, the hybrid instrument as a whole is assessed for classification. Under HKAS 39, debt securities not held for trading were classified as available-for-sale financial assets and measured at fair value. These debt securities are classified as at FVOCI (recycling) under HKFRS 9. The subsequent measurement and accounting policies do not materially differ from those adopted by the Group as at 31 December 2017. The measurement categories for all financial liabilities remain the same. The carrying amounts for all financial liabilities at 1 January 2018 have not been impacted by the initial application of HKFRS 9.

(b) Credit losses HKFRS 9 replaces the ''incurred loss'' model in HKAS 39 with the expected credit losses (''ECL'') model. The ECL model requires an ongoing measurement of credit risk associated with a financial asset and therefore recognises ECLs earlier than under the ''incurred loss'' accounting model in HKAS 39. The Group applies the new ECL model to trade and other receivables. The adoption of the new ECL model has no significant impact to the financial statements of the Group.

HKFRS 15, Revenue from contracts with customers

The Group has elected to use the retrospective method upon transition and has recognised the effect of initial application retrospectively to the each prior reporting period. Therefore, comparative information has been restated to be reported under HKFRS 15.

Details of the nature and effect of the changes arising from HKFRS 15, Revenue from contracts with customers, to previous accounting policies are set out below:

HKFRS 15 establishes a comprehensive framework for recognising revenue and some costs from contracts with customers. HKFRS 15 replaces HKAS 18, Revenue, which covered revenue arising from sale of goods and rendering of services, and HKAS 11, Construction contracts, which specified the accounting for construction contracts.

The adoption of HKFRS 15 has an impact on when the Group recognises revenue from property sales.