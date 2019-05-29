Hong Kong Ferry : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 MAY 2019 POLL RESULTS

To re-appoint KPMG as Auditor and to authorise the

To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the

for more than nine years) as an Independent

To re-elect Ms. Wong Yu Pok, Marina (who has

To re-elect Mr. Li Ning as an Executive Director.

and the reports of the Directors and Auditor for the year

To receive and consider the audited financial statements

At the Annual General Meeting of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company") held on 29 May 2019 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 18 April 2019 were put to the vote by poll. The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (approximate %) For Against 5. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue 131,535,347 10,402,246 and deal with new shares of the Company. (92.67%) (7.33%) 6. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy back 141,883,592 7,001 the shares of the Company. (99.99%) (0.01%) 7. To include the shares bought back by the Company to 131,552,297 10,385,246 the mandate granted to the Directors under Resolution 5. (92.68%) (7.32%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

Tricor Standard Limited, the Share Registrar of the Company, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 356,273,883 shares, the holders of which were entitled, to attend and vote for or against the resolutions. There was no restriction on any shareholders to cast votes on the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Yuen Wai Kuen

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 29 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Lam Ko Yin, Colin (Chairman) and Mr. Li Ning; the non-executive directors are Mr. Au Siu Kee, Alexander, Mr. Lau Yum Chuen, Eddie and Dr. Lee Shau Kee; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ho Hau Chong, Norman, Ms. Wong Yu Pok, Marina and Mr. Wu King Cheong.

