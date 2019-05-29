Log in
Hong Kong Ferry : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 MAY 2019 POLL RESULTS

05/29/2019 | 07:04am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONG KONG FERRY (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED

香 港 小 輪 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 50)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 MAY 2019

POLL RESULTS

At the Annual General Meeting of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company") held on 29 May 2019 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 18 April 2019 were put to the vote by poll. The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited financial statements

141,912,883

2,000

and the reports of the Directors and Auditor for the year

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

ended 31 December 2018.

2.

To declare a final dividend.

141,965,593

2,000

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

3.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Li Ning as an Executive Director.

137,237,570

4,734,023

(96.67%)

(3.33%)

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Au Siu Kee, Alexander as a

133,715,571

8,254,022

Non-executive Director.

(94.19%)

(5.81%)

(c)

To re-elect Ms. Wong Yu Pok, Marina (who has

138,220,593

3,716,000

served as an Independent Non-executive Director

(97.38%)

(2.62%)

for more than nine years) as an Independent

Non-executive Director.

(d)

To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the

141,893,572

5,021

emolument of the Directors.

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

4.

To re-appoint KPMG as Auditor and to authorise the

141,968,592

2,001

Directors to fix their remuneration.

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (approximate %)

For

Against

5.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue

131,535,347

10,402,246

and deal with new shares of the Company.

(92.67%)

(7.33%)

6.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy back

141,883,592

7,001

the shares of the Company.

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

7.

To include the shares bought back by the Company to

131,552,297

10,385,246

the mandate granted to the Directors under Resolution 5.

(92.68%)

(7.32%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

Tricor Standard Limited, the Share Registrar of the Company, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 356,273,883 shares, the holders of which were entitled, to attend and vote for or against the resolutions. There was no restriction on any shareholders to cast votes on the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Yuen Wai Kuen

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 29 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Lam Ko Yin, Colin (Chairman) and Mr. Li Ning; the non-executive directors are Mr. Au Siu Kee, Alexander, Mr. Lau Yum Chuen, Eddie and Dr. Lee Shau Kee; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ho Hau Chong, Norman, Ms. Wong Yu Pok, Marina and Mr. Wu King Cheong.

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 11:03:04 UTC
