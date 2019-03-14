Log in
Hong Kong Ferry : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

03/14/2019 | 11:29am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that the Board has recommended the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 of HK28 cents per share. Subject to shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') to be held on Wednesday, 29 May 2019, the final dividend will be paid on or about Tuesday, 18 June 2019 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company on Tuesday, 11 June 2019.

The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 24 May 2019 to Wednesday, 29 May 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no requests for transfer of shares will be accepted. In order to determine members who are entitled to attend and vote at the forthcoming AGM (or any adjournment thereof), all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 23 May 2019.

In addition, the Register of Members of the Company will be closed on Monday, 10 June 2019 and Tuesday, 11 June 2019, during which period no requests for transfer of shares will be accepted. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend for the year, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 6 June 2019.

By Order of the Board

Yuen Wai Kuen

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Lam Ko Yin, Colin (Chairman) and Mr. Li Ning; the non-executive directors are Mr. Au Siu Kee, Alexander, Mr. Lau Yum Chuen, Eddie and Dr. Lee Shau Kee; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ho Hau Chong, Norman, Ms. Wong Yu Pok, Marina and Mr. Wu King Cheong.

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 15:28:08 UTC
