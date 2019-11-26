Hong Kong Finance : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hong Kong Finance Group Limited

香 港 信 貸 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1273)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

The Board is pleased to announce that on 26 November 2019, the Loan Agreement was entered into between HK Finance, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as lender, and Customer F as the Borrower. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, HK Finance granted a secured loan in the principal amount of HK$20.0 million to the Borrower for a term of six months.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the applicable percentage ratio under the Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the amount of financial assistance granted to the Borrower is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Loan granted under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

