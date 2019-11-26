Log in
Hong Kong Finance : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

11/26/2019 | 05:28am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hong Kong Finance Group Limited

香 港 貸 集 團 有 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1273)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 26 November 2019, the Loan Agreement was entered into between HK Finance, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as lender, and Customer F as the Borrower. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, HK Finance granted a secured loan in the principal amount of HK$20.0 million to the Borrower for a term of six months.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the applicable percentage ratio under the Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the amount of financial assistance granted to the Borrower is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Loan granted under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

The principal terms of the Loan Agreement are set out below:

THE LOAN AGREEMENT

Date of the Loan

:

26 November 2019

Agreement

Lender

:

HK Finance

Borrower

:

Customer F

Principal

:

HK$20.0 million

Interest rate

: 1.15% per month (i.e. 13.8% per annum)

Repayment

:

Subject to as otherwise provided in the Loan Agreement, the

Borrower will pay the monthly interest for six months with the

principal at loan maturity

Prepayment

:

The Borrower will have an option at any time to make early

repayment of the whole or part of the said Loan after the date of

loan drawdown, subject to the Borrower giving HK Finance not less

than one calendar month's advance notice in writing

Security

:

A first legal charge in favour of HK Finance in respect of a

residential property and 2 car parking spaces located in Hong Kong,

with valuation conducted by an independent professional property

valuer at an aggregate amount of approximately HK$90.0 million

INFORMATION ON THE CREDIT RISK RELATING TO THE LOAN

The Loan is collateralised by a residential property and 2 car park spaces located in prime area in Hong Kong, with the aggregate market values of these collaterals of HK$90.0 million as determined by an independent professional property valuer, of which the Group considers these collaterals are sufficient to ensure the recoverability of the Loan. Based on the Group's credit assessment, the granting of the Loan was also determined with reference to the Borrower's financial background, the repayment history and ability of the Borrower, the collaterals the Borrower provided, and the tenor and interest rates of the Loan. Taking into account the relatively short term nature of the Loan and the other factors as disclosed above in assessing the credit risks of the Loan, the Group considers the credit risk involved in the Loan to the Borrower is relatively low and a stable revenue and cashflow stream from interest income is expected to be generated from the Loan.

FUNDING OF THE LOAN

HK Finance will finance the Loan with the Group's internally generated funds.

INFORMATION ON THE BORROWER

The Borrower is an individual who is a merchant and was approached by the Group through its network. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors and having made all reasonable enquiry, the Borrower is third party independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules).

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENT

The Company is an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in money lending business in Hong Kong.

The granting of the Loan to the Borrower pursuant to the Loan Agreement is in the ordinary course of business of the Group and on normal commercial terms. The Directors consider that the granting of the Loan is a financial assistance provided by the Group within the meaning of the Listing Rules.

The terms of the Loan Agreement were negotiated on an arm's length basis between HK Finance and the Borrower, and were on normal commercial terms based on the Group's credit policy. Taking into account the financial background and repayment ability of the Borrower, the Directors are of view that a stable revenue and cashflow stream from interest income is expected to be generated from the Loan. The Directors consider and believe that the terms of the Loan Agreement and the entering into of the Loan Agreement are fair and reasonable, and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings:

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Borrower'' or

Mr. Liu Yuanbing, an individual pursuant to the Loan

''Customer F''

Agreement, and a third party independent of the Group and

its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules)

''Company''

Hong Kong Finance Group Limited (香港貸集團有限公

), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main

Board of the Stock Exchange

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''HK$''

Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''HK Finance''

Hong Kong Finance Company Limited, a company

incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability with

money lenders licence registered under Money Lenders

Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong), and is

an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

''Loan''

the secured loan with principal amount of HK$20.0 million

granted by HK Finance to Customer F pursuant to the Loan

Agreement

''Loan Agreement''

the loan agreement dated 26 November 2019 entered into

between HK Finance and Customer F in respect of the Loan

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

On behalf of the Board

Hong Kong Finance Group Limited

Chan Kwong Yin William

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members:

Executive Directors:

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Chan Kwong Yin William (Chairman)

Mr. Chan Siu Wing Raymond

Mr. Chan Koung Nam

Mr. Chu Yat Pang Terry

Mr. Tse Pui To (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Cheung Kok Cheong

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 10:27:03 UTC
