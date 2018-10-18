Hong Kong Finance : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hong Kong Finance Group Limited 香 港 信 貸 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1273)

The Board is pleased to announce that on 18 October 2018, the Loan Agreement was entered into between HK Finance, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as lender, and Customer Q as the Borrower. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, HK Finance granted a secured loan in the principal amount of HK$8.0 million to the Borrower for a term of twelve months.

Prior to the entering into the Loan Agreement, HK Finance has also granted two secured loans in the aggregate amount of HK$10.0 million to the Customer Q which were completed within a twelve month period from the date of the Loan Agreement.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 18 October 2018, the Loan Agreement was entered into between HK Finance, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as lender, and Customer Q as the Borrower. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, HK Finance granted a secured loan in the principal amount of HK$8.0 million to the Borrower for a term of twelve months.

The principal terms of the Loan Agreement are set out below:

THE LOAN AGREEMENT

Date of the Loan

: 18 October 2018 Agreement Lender : HK Finance Borrower : Customer Q Principal : HK$8.0 million Interest rate

: At a rate of 1.2% per month (i.e. 14.4% per annum) Repayment

: Subject as otherwise provided in the Loan Agreement, the Borrower shall pay the monthly interest for 12 months with the principal at loan maturity Prepayment

: The Borrower shall have an option to make early repayment of the whole or part of the said Loan after the date of loan drawdown subject to the Borrower giving HK Finance not less than one calendar month's advance notice in writing Security

: An all-money subordinate legal charge in favour of HK Finance in respect of a residential property and a car parking space both located in Hong Kong, with valuation conducted by an independent professional property valuer with an aggregate amount of approximately HK$49.0 million

FUNDING OF THE LOAN

HK Finance will finance the Loan with the Group's internal generated funds.

INFORMATION ON THE BORROWER

The Borrower is a company incorporated in Hong Kong and was approached by the Group through its network. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiry, the Borrower is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules).

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENT

The Company is an investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in money lending business in Hong Kong.

The granting of the Loan to the Borrower pursuant to the Loan Agreement is in the ordinary course of business of the Group and on normal commercial terms. The Directors consider that the granting of the Loan is a financial assistance provided by the Company within the meaning of the Listing Rules.

The terms of the Loan Agreement were negotiated on an arm's length basis between HK Finance and the Borrower and were on normal commercial terms based on the Company's credit policy. Taking into account the financial background and repayment ability of the Borrower, the Directors are of view that a stable revenue and cashflow stream from interest income is expected to be generated from the Loan. The Directors consider and believe that the terms of the Loan Agreement and the entering into of the Loan Agreement are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Prior to the entering into the Loan Agreement, HK Finance has also granted two secured loans in the aggregate amount of HK$10.0 million to the Customer Q which were completed within a twelve month period from the date of the Loan Agreement.

Since the grants of the Loan and the previous two secured loans were completed within a twelve month period, the grant of these loans requires aggregation under Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. Given an applicable percentage ratio under the Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the amount of financial assistance granted to the Borrower is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Loan granted under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings:

''Board'' the board of Directors ''Borrower'' or a corporation pursuant to the Loan Agreement and is a third ''Customer Q'' party independent of the Group and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules) ''Company'' Hong Kong Finance Group Limited (香港信貸集團有限公 司), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries

''HK$''

Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''HK Finance''

Hong Kong Finance Company Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability with money lenders licence registered under Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong), which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

''Loan''

the secured loan with principal amount of HK$8.0 million granted by HK Finance to Customer Q pursuant to the Loan Agreement

''Loan Agreement''

the loan agreement dated 18 October 2018 entered into between HK Finance and Customer Q in respect of the Loan

''Stock Exchange''

Hong Kong, 18 October 2018

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

On behalf of the Board

Hong Kong Finance Group Limited

Chan Kwong Yin William

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Chan Kwong Yin William (Chairman) Mr. Chan Koung Nam

Mr. Tse Pui To (Chief Executive Officer)

Independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Chan Siu Wing Raymond

Mr. Chu Yat Pang Terry

Mr. Cheung Kok Cheong