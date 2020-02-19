Hong Kong Finance : GRANT OF WAIVER FOR DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hong Kong Finance Group Limited

香 港 信 貸 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1273)

GRANT OF WAIVER FOR DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Hong Kong Finance Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 18 February 2020 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As stated in the Announcement, the Company expected that additional time is required for preparing and finalising certain information for inclusion in the Circular and it had applied to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules such that the despatch of the Circular is to be postponed to a date on or before 31 March 2020 (the ''Waiver'').

The Board wishes to announce that on 19 February 2020, the Stock Exchange has granted the Waiver and the Circular is expected to be despatched on or before 31 March 2020.

On behalf of the Board

Hong Kong Finance Group Limited

Chan Kwong Yin William

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 February 2020

