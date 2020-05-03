Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hong Kong Identifies Biowaste Reuse Opportunities, Supports Sustainable Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

The Environmental Protection Department awards Black & Veatch with a consultancy service agreement to assess environmental engineering techniques for city’s first woody waste recycling plant

Hong Kong is increasing the recycling rate of yard waste and wood waste to promote sustainability.

Hong Kong is embarking on a semi-research project to facilitate territory-wide recycling of woody waste material. The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has appointed Black & Veatch to be the Owner’s Engineer of Hong Kong’s first pilot plant for woody waste recycling. The pilot plant will have a capacity of 24 tonnes-per-day and will be constructed in EcoPark, Tuen Mun.

Reducing waste is one of Hong Kong’s strategies to optimize resources and reduce landfill disposal, while supporting sustainability. Woody waste recycling is a core element of the city’s biowaste management strategy to divert valuable biomass resource from the landfills.

“Black & Veatch is ready to support Hong Kong’s sustainability visions. We have worked with a large number of utilities and government agencies on waste-to-energy projects throughout the world, and many of them involve the conversion of biomass by means of pyrolysis or gasification to energy products,” says Andy Kwok, Managing Director, Black & Veatch Asia North.

“The unique aspect of this pilot project is its focus on the production of biochar-type products, which are expected to find sustainable outlets in the Hong Kong market,” says James Chan, Project Director, Black & Veatch Hong Kong.

Biochar is similar to charcoal and made by burning biomass in a process called pyrolysis. Biochar improves soil fertility and captures and stores carbon dioxide safely. In addition, the pilot plant project will explore if biochar can be produced to meet higher quality standards for other beneficial uses. For Hong Kong’s woody waste recycling plant, the potential feedstock includes used pallets, yard wastes as well as spent bamboo scaffolds.

Black & Veatch Hong Kong is tasked to review the technology, market, environmental and regulatory aspects of the project’s proposed biochar plant. It is responsible for preparing a reference design, assisting in procurement, supervising construction and commissioning, and overseeing the pilot testing.

Black & Veatch is recognised as a global leading provider of environmental engineering services. Waste management is another way Black & Veatch supports Asia’s resource resilience and sustainability strategies.

Editor’s Notes:

  • Black & Veatch’s experience encompasses over 50 different biomass types and a wide variety of biomass conversion processes and technologies.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world's most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2018 were US$3.5 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:24pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 30/4/20 - $0.9860
PU
11:24pBARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 1/5/20 - $0.6009
PU
11:11pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : India's Reliance says Silver Lake to invest nearly $750 million in its digital arm
RE
11:09pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Indian Tech, Telecom Firm Jio Platforms
DJ
11:01pHong Kong Identifies Biowaste Reuse Opportunities, Supports Sustainable Development
BU
10:58pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Indian Tech, Telecom Firm Jio Platforms
DJ
10:51pWWE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE
GL
10:44pPETMED EXPRESS : D/b/a 1-800-petmeds to announce its fiscal year end financial results on may 4, 2020
PU
10:35pSAIC MOTOR : Retail Sales Rose in April
DJ
10:28pSustainable Funds Fell Less During the Selloff -- Journal Report
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Shares of Australia's Afterpay soar after the big reveal of Tencent as a shareholde..
2RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Indian Tech, Telecom Fir..
3LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : LYNAS : Rare earths producer Lynas to restart Malaysia plant at 70% production rat..
4SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD : SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Eli Lilly Ink Covid-19 Deal
5CSE GLOBAL LIMITED : CSE GLOBAL : Adjourned Annual General Meeting And Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Hel..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group