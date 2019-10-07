Log in
Hong Kong International Optical Fair Opens in November

10/07/2019

The 27th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Optical Fair will be held from 6-8 Nov 2019 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year, the fair will welcome around 800 exhibitors from some 20 countries and regions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005884/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Premier marketplace broadens global horizons

This year, the fair includes group pavilions representing France, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Visionaries of Style (VOS) as well as the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA). The Mainland China pavilion will gather exhibitors from Yingtan of Jiangxi Province, Danyang of Jiangsu Province, Mayu of Zhejiang Province and Chongqing. The fair’s 2018 edition attracted over 16,800 buyers from 111 countries and regions, attesting to Hong Kong’s prominent status as a global hub for optical business.

Raising brand exposure

The highlighted Brand Name Gallery will house around 200 well-known brands from around the world. New exhibiting brands include Absolute Vintage Eyewear (Hong Kong), NANOVISTA (Spain), PUGNALE (Italy) and many more. Other prestigious international brands include Etnia Barcelona (Spain), Markus-t (Germany), Matsuda (Japan), Minima (France), Savile Row (UK) Stepper (Germany), etc. will also exhibit in the Fair. Eyewear Parades by professional models will be held to show different stylish outlooks of eyewear.

Contact lens gaining in popularity

Demand for contact lenses continues to grow in the global market. The “Contact Lenses & Accessories” zone returns this year to answer this rising demand. It is conveniently located at Level 2 Mezzanine for easy sourcing

The Fair also includes other themed zones, spotlighting a wide variety of products ranging from professional eyewear, accessories, frames, lenses, diagnostic instruments to optometric instruments.

Talking trends

A highlighted event - the 17th Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium, jointly organised by HKTDC, HKOA and HK PolyU, will welcome experts from New Zealand, the United States, Malaysia, Mainland China and Hong Kong to share their insights on the topic of “Advancements in Optometric Specialties”. Other events such as trend seminars and forums will be held to let visitors keep an eye on the latest industry developments.

Trade Buyers, Register for free admission e-Badge:

https://bit.ly/2IzE5gm


© Business Wire 2019
