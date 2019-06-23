Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Lim : annual results announcement for the year ended 31 march 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 10:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited

香 港 生 命 科 學 技 術 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8085)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019. This announcement, containing the full text of the Annual Report 2019, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules (the "GEM Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcement of the annual results.

REVIEW OF THE RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The Group's audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 March 2019 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee. The figures in respect of the preliminary announcement of the Group's results for the year ended 31 March 2019 have been agreed by the auditors of the Company, Pan-China (H.K.) CPA Limited ("Pan-China"), to the amounts set out in the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year. The work performed by Pan- China in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and consequently no assurance has been expressed by Pan-China on the preliminary announcement.

By order of the Board

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited

Lu Zhiqiang

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 21 June 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) six executive Directors, namely Mr. Lu Zhiqiang, Mr. Chui Kwong Kau, Mr. Zhang James Jian Yuan, Dr. Sun Yu, Mrs. Cheung Fan Karen and Mr. Lau Ngai Cheung; and (ii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Hung Yat Ming, Mr. Chan Yun Hing and Mr. Tang Hua.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com for a minimum period of seven days from the date of its publication and on the Company's website at http://www.hklifesciences.com.

- 2 -

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF

香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）GEM 之特色

HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to

GEM的定位，乃為中小型公司提供一個上市的市場，

accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a

此等公司相比起其他在聯交所上市的公司帶有較高

higher investment risk may be attached than other

投資風險。有意投資的人士應了解投資於該等公司

companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective

的潛在風險，並應經過審慎周詳的考慮後方作出投

investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing

資決定。

in such companies and should make the decision to invest

only after due and careful consideration.

Given the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

由於GEM 上市公司普遍為中小型公司，在GEM 買賣 的證券可能會較於主板買賣之證券承受較大的市場 波動風險，同時無法保證在GEM 買賣的證券會有高 流通量市場。

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this report, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this report.

This report, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this report is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this report misleading.

This report will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com for a minimum period of seven days from the date of its publication and on the Company's website at http://www.hklifesciences.com.

香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 對 本 報 告 之 內 容 概 不 負 責，對 其 準 確 性 或 完 整 性 亦 不 發 表 任 何 聲 明，並 明 確 表 示 概 不 會 就 因 本 報 告 全 部 或 任 何 部 分 內 容 而 產 生 或 因 倚 賴 該 等 內 容 而 引起之任何損失承擔任何責任。

本報告之資料乃遵照聯交所GEM證券上市規則（「GEM 上市規則」）而 刊 載，旨 在 提 供 有 關 香 港 生 命 科 學 技 術 集 團 有 限 公 司（「本公司」）之 資 料。本 公 司 各 董 事 （「董事」）願 就 本 報 告 的 資 料 共 同 及 個 別 地 承 擔 全 部 責任。各董事在作出一切合理查詢後確認，就其所深 知 及 確 信，本 報 告 所 載 資 料 在 各 重 要 方 面 均 屬 準 確 及完備，並無誤導或欺詐成分，亦無遺漏任何其他事 項，足以令致本報告或其所載任何陳述產生誤導。

自 刊 發 日 期 起 計， 本 報 告 將 至 少 一 連 七 日 刊 載 於 GEM 網站 http://www.hkgem.com 之「最新公司公告」 內及本公司網站 http://www.hklifesciences.com 內。

Contents

目錄

2

Corporate Information

公司資料

4

CEO's Statement & Management Discussion

行政總裁報告與管理層討論

  and Analysis

及分析

18

Profile of Directors

董事簡介

22

Corporate Governance Report

企業管治報告

40

Directors' Report

董事會報告

51

Independent Auditor's Report

獨立核數師報告

59

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and

綜合損益及其他全面收益表

  Other Comprehensive Income

61

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

綜合財務狀況表

63

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

綜合權益變動表

64

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

綜合現金流量表

66

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

綜合財務報表附註

196

Five-Year Financial Summary

五年財務摘要

Corporate Information 公司資料

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

董事會

Executive Directors

執行董事

Mr. Lu Zhiqiang (Chief Executive Officer)

盧志強先生（行政總裁）

Mr. Chui Kwong Kau

崔光球先生

Mr. Zhang James Jian Yuan

張健源先生

Dr. Sun Yu

孫宇博士

Mrs. Cheung Fan Karen

張帆女士

Mr. Lau Ngai Cheung

劉毅翔先生

Independent Non-executive Directors

獨立非執行董事

Mr. Hung Yat Ming

洪日明先生

Mr. Chan Yun Hing

陳潤興先生

Mr. Tang Hua

唐華先生

COMPANY SECRETARY

公司秘書

Ms. Wong Po Ling, Pauline

王寶玲女士

COMPLIANCE OFFICER

監察主任

Mr. Lu Zhiqiang

盧志強先生

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

法定代表

Mr. Lu Zhiqiang

盧志強先生

Mr. Chui Kwong Kau

崔光球先生

AUDIT COMMITTEE

審核委員會

Mr. Hung Yat Ming (Chairman)

洪日明先生（主席）

Mr. Chan Yun Hing

陳潤興先生

Mr. Tang Hua

唐華先生

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

提名委員會

Mr. Hung Yat Ming (Chairman)

洪日明先生（主席）

Mr. Chan Yun Hing

陳潤興先生

Mr. Tang Hua

唐華先生

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

薪酬委員會

Mr. Hung Yat Ming (Chairman)

洪日明先生（主席）

Mr. Chui Kwong Kau

崔光球先生

Mr. Chan Yun Hing

陳潤興先生

Mr. Tang Hua

唐華先生

2

HONG KONG LIFE SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LIMITED

香港生命科學技術集團有限公司

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited published this content on 23 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 14:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aSAFAT GLOBAL KSC : Tamkeen Strategic Partner of Bahrain Bourse's 2nd Edition of the “Smart Investor” Program
AQ
10:51aAFCON : Egypt, Nigeria Uganda off to flying start
AQ
10:50aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : The 19th BMW Motorrad Days in Garmisch-Partenkirchen from 5 – 7 July 2019.
PU
10:46aPIONEERS : records profit of LE456.8M in Q1 2019
AQ
10:27aMusanada opens major intersections in Al Ain city
AQ
10:27aMEZZAN : sets up new healthcare JV
AQ
10:20aGENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
PU
10:05aHONG KONG LIFE SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGIES LIM : annual results announcement for the year ended 31 march 2019
PU
10:01aBLACKBERRY : Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
AQ
09:45aRICI HEALTHCARE : Poll results of the annual general meetingheld on june 21, 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : India's space startups ignite investor interest
2NIKON CORP : VELODYNE LIDAR HIRES BANKERS FOR AN IPO: Business Insider
3WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : Illiquid assets held by Woodford's UK fu..
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : in another error, misses delivery of Huawei package to U.S.
5SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour takes step to exit China with Suning.com deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About