Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Lim : annual results announcement for the year ended 31 march 2019

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited

香 港 生 命 科 學 技 術 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8085)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019. This announcement, containing the full text of the Annual Report 2019, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules (the "GEM Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcement of the annual results.

REVIEW OF THE RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The Group's audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 March 2019 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee. The figures in respect of the preliminary announcement of the Group's results for the year ended 31 March 2019 have been agreed by the auditors of the Company, Pan-China (H.K.) CPA Limited ("Pan-China"), to the amounts set out in the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year. The work performed by Pan- China in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and consequently no assurance has been expressed by Pan-China on the preliminary announcement.

