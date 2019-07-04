Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Lim : decision of the gem listing (review) committee and suspension of trading

SUSPENSION OF TRADING
At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 5 July 2019.
Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate and in accordance with the requirements of the GEM Listing Rules.
Shareholders who have queries about the implication of the delisting of the shares of the Company are advised to seek appropriate professional advice.
For and on behalf of the Board
Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited
Lu Zhiqiang
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 4 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) six executive Directors, namely Mr. Lu Zhiqiang, Mr. Chui Kwong Kau, Mr. Zhang James Jian Yuan, Dr. Sun Yu, Mrs. Cheung Fan Karen and Mr. Lau Ngai Cheung; and (ii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Hung Yat Ming, Mr. Chan Yun Hing and Mr. Tang Hua.
