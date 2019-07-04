Log in
Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Lim : decision of the gem listing (review) committee and suspension of trading

07/04/2019 | 10:13pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited

港 生 命 學 技 術 集 團 有 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8085)

DECISION OF THE GEM LISTING (REVIEW) COMMITTEE

AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 9.17 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM (the ''GEM Listing Rules'') of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 21 December 2018, 2 January 2019, 20 March 2019 and 28 March 2019 (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that the review hearing of the Decision by the GEM Listing (Review) Committee took place on 5 June 2019. On 4 July 2019, the Company received a fax from the GEM Listing (Review) Committee that they had decided to uphold the GEM Listing Committee Decision to suspend trading in the Company's shares under GEM Rule 9.04 and proceed with cancellation of the Company's listing under GEM Rule 9.14 (the ''GEM LRC Decision'').

According to the fax, the GEM Listing (Review) Committee arrived at its decision, amongst others:

  1. the Company failed to demonstrate that the trading business and the money lending business are businesses of substance and the anti-ageing and stem cell technology businesses are viable and sustainable; and
  2. in light of the above, the Company failed to satisfy GEM Listing (Review) Committee that the operations of its assets would enable the Company to carry out businesses with sufficient level of operations to justify the continued listing of the Company's shares.

- 1 -

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 5 July 2019.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate and in accordance with the requirements of the GEM Listing Rules.

Shareholders who have queries about the implication of the delisting of the shares of the Company are advised to seek appropriate professional advice.

For and on behalf of the Board

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited

Lu Zhiqiang

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 4 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) six executive Directors, namely Mr. Lu Zhiqiang, Mr. Chui Kwong Kau, Mr. Zhang James Jian Yuan, Dr. Sun Yu, Mrs. Cheung Fan Karen and Mr. Lau Ngai Cheung; and (ii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Hung Yat Ming, Mr. Chan Yun Hing and Mr. Tang Hua.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com for a minimum period of seven days from the date of its publication and on the Company's website at http://www.hklifesciences.com.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 02:12:08 UTC
