Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Lim : decision of the gem listing (review) committee and suspension of trading

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited

香 港 生 命 科 學 技 術 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8085)

DECISION OF THE GEM LISTING (REVIEW) COMMITTEE

AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 9.17 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM (the ''GEM Listing Rules'') of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 21 December 2018, 2 January 2019, 20 March 2019 and 28 March 2019 (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that the review hearing of the Decision by the GEM Listing (Review) Committee took place on 5 June 2019. On 4 July 2019, the Company received a fax from the GEM Listing (Review) Committee that they had decided to uphold the GEM Listing Committee Decision to suspend trading in the Company's shares under GEM Rule 9.04 and proceed with cancellation of the Company's listing under GEM Rule 9.14 (the ''GEM LRC Decision'').

According to the fax, the GEM Listing (Review) Committee arrived at its decision, amongst others: