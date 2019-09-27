|
Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Lim : discloseable transactions renovation contracts for the new laboratory
09/27/2019 | 11:28am EDT
Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited
香 港 生 命 科 學 技 術 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8085)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS
RENOVATION CONTRACTS
FOR THE NEW LABORATORY
RENOVATION CONTRACTS
On 27 September 2019 (after trading hours), ZMAY, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company accepted the Renovation Contracts in respect of the Renovation Works to be carried out at the New Laboratory at the Contract Price.
The contract price for each of the Renovation Contracts was determined after arm's length negotiations between ZMAY and each of the Contractors on normal commercial terms with reference to the standard and materials chosen by the Group under the Renovation Contracts, the experience and the expected quality of the works.
The Contract Price will be financed by internal resources of the Group which the Company considers would be sufficient for the purpose.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE GEM LISTING RULES
As one of the applicable percentage ratios under the GEM Listing Rules in respect of each of the Renovation Contracts exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, each of the transaction under the Renovation Contracts constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and therefore is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules.
Pursuant to Rule 19.23A of the GEM Listing Rules, the works to be carried out by each of the contractors for the renovation works of the New Laboratory would not need to be aggregated because the New Laboratory will be used by the Company in its ordinary and usual course of business and that the sole basis for aggregation under Rule 19.23(3) of the GEM Listing Rules is that it involves the same asset only.
A. THE RENOVATION CONTRACTS
1. The Fitting-out Contract
Date of offer made by Contractor A: 16
September 2019
Date of acceptance:
27
September 2019
Parties:
(1)
ZMAY; and
(2)
Contractor A
Contractor A is principally engaged in undertaking installation and renovation work in Hong Kong. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, each of Contractor A and its ultimate beneficial owners is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons and also is a third party independent to Contractor B and Contractor C.
Fitting-out Works
Under the Fitting-out Contract, Contractor A agreed to undertake the Fitting-out Works in the New Laboratory according to agreed items of works to be carried out at the New Laboratory and the external louvre.
Contract sum and terms of payment
The FO Contract Price is HK$8,125,330 which was determined after arm's length negotiations between ZMAY and Contractor A on normal commercial terms with reference to the standard and materials chosen by the Group under the Fitting-out Works, the experience and the expected quality of the works.
The FO Contract Price shall be paid by ZMAY to Contractor A by cheque or by such other method as agreed between the parties in the following manner:
-
50% of the FO Contract Price, i.e. HK$4,062,665 as deposit shall be paid upon acceptance and confirmation of the Fitting-out Contract by ZMAY;
-
30% of the FO Contract Price, i.e. HK$2,437,599, shall be paid on the 45th day after the Fitting-out Works commenced;
-
15% of the FO Contract Price, i.e. HK$1,218,799.50, shall be paid on the 75th day after the Fitting-out Works commenced; and
-
Balance of the FO Contract Price, being 5%, i.e. HK$406,266.50, shall be paid within 30 calendar days after the Fitting-out Works are practically completed.
The FO Contract Price will be financed by internal resources of the Group which the Company considers would be sufficient for the purpose.
2. The Air-conditioning Contract
Date of offer made by Contractor B: 15 August 2019
Date of acceptance:
|
27 September 2019
Parties:
(1)
ZMAY; and
(2)
Contractor B
Contractor B is principally engaged in provision and installation of air-conditioning system in Hong Kong. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, each of Contractor B and its ultimate beneficial owners is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons and also is a third party independent to Contractor A and Contractor C.
Air-conditioning Works
Under the Air-conditioning Contract, Contractor B agreed to undertake the Air- conditioning Works in the New Laboratory according to the agreed items of works as stated in the Air-conditioning Contract, which includes supply and installation of chilled water system.
Contract sum and terms of payment
The AC Contract Price is HK$6,860,000 which was determined after arm's length negotiations between ZMAY and Contractor B on normal commercial terms with reference to the standard and materials chosen by the Group under the Air- conditioning Works, the experience and the expected quality of the works.
The AC Contract Price shall be paid by ZMAY to Contractor B by cheque or by such other method as agreed between the parties in the following manner:
-
40% of the AC Contract Price, i.e. HK$2,744,000 as deposit shall be paid upon confirmation of the Air-conditioning Contract by ZMAY;
-
50% of the AC Contract Price, i.e. HK$3,430,000, shall be paid against monthly progress; and
-
Balance of the AC Contract Price, being 10%, i.e. HK$686,000, shall be paid upon completion of the Air-conditioning Works.
The AC Contract Price will be financed by internal resources of the Group which the Company considers would be sufficient for the purpose.
3. The Clean Room Installation Contract
Date of offer made by Contractor C:
12
|
August 2019
Date of acceptance:
27
September 2019
Parties:
(1)
ZMAY; and
(2)
Contractor C
Contractor C is principally engaged in installation of clean room and laboratory in Hong Kong. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, each of Contractor C is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons and also is a third party independent to Contractor A and Contractor B.
Clean Room Works
Under the Clean Room Installation Contract, Contractor C agreed to undertake the installation of the clean room in the New Laboratory according to the agreed items of works as stated in the Clean Room Installation Contract, which includes partitioning, ceiling system and the lighting system inside the clean room.
Contract sum and terms of payment
The CR Contract Price is HK$4,363,590 which was determined after arm's length negotiations between ZMAY and Contractor C on normal commercial terms with reference to the standard and materials chosen by the Group under the Clean Room Works, the experience and the expected quality of the works.
The CR Contract Price shall be paid by ZMAY to Contractor C by cheque or by such other method as agreed between the parties in the following manner:
-
40% of the CR Contract Price, i.e. HK$1,745,436 as deposit shall be paid upon confirmation of the Clean Room Installation Contract by ZMAY;
-
30% of the CR Contract Price, i.e. HK$1,309,077, shall be paid when the materials and panels are delivered on site;
-
20% of the CR Contract Price, i.e. HK$872,718, shall be paid upon completion of the panel installation; and
-
Balance of the CR Contract Price, being 10%, i.e. HK$436,359, shall be paid upon completion of the Clean Room Works.
The CR Contract Price will be financed by internal resources of the Group which the Company considers would be sufficient for the purpose.
DURATION OF THE RENOVATION WORKS
It is expected that the Renovation Works shall commence on the date of acceptance and confirmation of the Renovation Contracts, and the Renovation Works will be completed on or about January 2020.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE RENOVATION CONTRACTS
The Group is principally engaged in (i) anti-aging and stem cell technology businesses;
trading business; (iii) money lending business; and (iv) securities investment business.
As reported in the 2018-2019 Third Quarterly Report of the Group, the Group had signed a new lease for the New Laboratory in Kowloon Bay in order to capture the potential business upside following the recent market development and clarification after the Hong Kong Court's judgment on another market player's beauty treatment death case and the Consultation Report issued by the Department of Health on 30 October 2018 relating to the Regulation of Advanced Therapy Products which are applicable to the anti-aging and stem cell technology business of the Group.
As explained in the 2018-2019 Third Quarterly Report, the Company intends to fulfil the anticipated new regulatory standard and hence signed a new lease for the New Laboratory and the new office and the customer service centre. The total area of the New Laboratory is approximately 12,400 square feet. Therefore, the Company has sought quotations and technical requirements from several potential contractors in respect of different technical aspects of the necessary alterations and fitting out works because the Directors need to closely monitor the scope of work so that the fitting out works for the laboratory would satisfy necessary international standards. After the Directors have reviewed and negotiated with different contractors in relation to their scope of works and the fees, the Directors could then determine and accept all the contractors (including the Contractors) at the same time so that their respective works will follow closely the scheduled timetable and to carry out their respective works accordingly as contemplated under their respective contracts (including the Renovation Contracts).
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider the terms of the transactions contemplated under each of the Air-conditioning Contract, the Clean Room Installation Contract and the Fitting-out Contract are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE GEM LISTING RULES
