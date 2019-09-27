Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Lim : discloseable transactions renovation contracts for the new laboratory

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited

香 港 生 命 科 學 技 術 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8085)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

RENOVATION CONTRACTS

FOR THE NEW LABORATORY

On 27 September 2019 (after trading hours), ZMAY, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company accepted the Renovation Contracts in respect of the Renovation Works to be carried out at the New Laboratory at the Contract Price.

The contract price for each of the Renovation Contracts was determined after arm's length negotiations between ZMAY and each of the Contractors on normal commercial terms with reference to the standard and materials chosen by the Group under the Renovation Contracts, the experience and the expected quality of the works.

The Contract Price will be financed by internal resources of the Group which the Company considers would be sufficient for the purpose.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE GEM LISTING RULES

As one of the applicable percentage ratios under the GEM Listing Rules in respect of each of the Renovation Contracts exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, each of the transaction under the Renovation Contracts constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and therefore is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules.

Pursuant to Rule 19.23A of the GEM Listing Rules, the works to be carried out by each of the contractors for the renovation works of the New Laboratory would not need to be aggregated because the New Laboratory will be used by the Company in its ordinary and usual course of business and that the sole basis for aggregation under Rule 19.23(3) of the GEM Listing Rules is that it involves the same asset only.