Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Lim : inside information announcement - dividend policy

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited 香 港 生 命 科 學 技 術 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8085)

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

DIVIDEND POLICY

This announcement is made by Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules (the "GEM Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company hereby announces that the board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') has adopted a dividend policy (the ''Dividend Policy'') which shall take effect on 1 January 2019. Under the Dividend Policy, provided there are distributable profits and without affecting the normal operations of the Group, the Company may consider to declare and pay dividends to the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders''). In deciding whether to propose a dividend and in determining the dividend amount, the Board shall take into account, inter alia:

(i) the general financial condition of the Group;

(ii) the working capital and debt level of the Group;

(iii) future cash requirements;

(iv) future prospects and business conditions and strategies;

(v) any restrictions on payment of dividends;

(vi) the general market conditions; and

(vii) any other factors that the Board deems appropriate.

The payment of the dividend by the Company is also subject to any restrictions under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands and the articles of association of the Company. The Dividend Policy will continue to be reviewed from time to time and there can be no assurance that a dividend will be proposed or declared in any specific periods.

By order of the Board

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited

Lu Zhiqiang

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) five executive Directors, namely Mr. Lu Zhiqiang, Mr. Chui Kwong Kau, Mr. Zhang James Jian Yuan, Dr. Sun Yu, and Mrs. Cheung Fan Karen; and (ii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Hung Yat Ming, Mr. Chan Yun Hing and Mr. Tang Hua.

