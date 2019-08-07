Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Lim : profit warning

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited

香 港 生 命 科 學 技 術 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8085)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited (the ''Company'' and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules (the ''GEM Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the ''Board'') of directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that based on information currently available to the Company, the Group is expected to record a loss for the three months period ended 30 June 2019 (the ''First Quarterly Results'') as compared to the profit of approximately HK$4.5 million for the three months period ended 30 June 2018. The turnaround to loss for the First Quarterly Results was mainly due to the absence of the reversal of impairment loss on loan interest receivables for the same period last year and the increase in administrative and operating expenses for the new establishment of laboratory and customer service centre since March 2019.

The Company is in the process of finalizing the First Quarterly Results. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the information currently available to the Company and preliminary assessment by the management of the Company with reference to the draft unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the First Quarterly Results, which has not been finalized as at the date of this announcement. The First Quarterly Results of the Group will be announced on or before 14 August 2019.