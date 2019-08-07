Log in
Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Lim : profit warning

08/07/2019 | 06:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited

港 生 命 學 技 術 集 團 有 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8085)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited (the ''Company'' and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules (the ''GEM Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the ''Board'') of directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that based on information currently available to the Company, the Group is expected to record a loss for the three months period ended 30 June 2019 (the ''First Quarterly Results'') as compared to the profit of approximately HK$4.5 million for the three months period ended 30 June 2018. The turnaround to loss for the First Quarterly Results was mainly due to the absence of the reversal of impairment loss on loan interest receivables for the same period last year and the increase in administrative and operating expenses for the new establishment of laboratory and customer service centre since March 2019.

The Company is in the process of finalizing the First Quarterly Results. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the information currently available to the Company and preliminary assessment by the management of the Company with reference to the draft unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the First Quarterly Results, which has not been finalized as at the date of this announcement. The First Quarterly Results of the Group will be announced on or before 14 August 2019.

- 1 -

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited

Lu Zhiqiang

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 7 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) six executive Directors, namely Mr. Lu Zhiqiang, Mr. Chui Kwong Kau, Mr. Zhang James Jian Yuan, Dr. Sun Yu, Mrs. Cheung Fan Karen and Mr. Lau Ngai Cheung; and (ii) three independent non- executive Directors, namely Mr. Hung Yat Ming, Mr. Chan Yun Hing and Mr. Tang Hua.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com for a minimum period of seven days from the date of its publication and on the Company's website at http://www.hklifesciences.com.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 10:44:09 UTC
