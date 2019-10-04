Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Lim : quarterly update on suspension of trading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited

香 港 生 命 科 學 技 術 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8085)

QUARTERLY UPDATE ON SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 17.26A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM (the ''GEM Listing Rules'') of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 4 July 2019 and 16 July 2019.

According to the resumption guidance to the Company as stated in the announcement of the Company dated 16 July 2019, the Company is required to demonstrate compliance with Rule 17.26 of the GEM Listing Rules.

UPDATE ON THE GROUP

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company wishes to provide an update on the developments of the Company, and progress towards resumption of trading as follows.

1. Business operations

The Group is principally engaged in (i) anti-aging and stem cell technology businesses;

trading business; (iii) money lending business; and (iv) securities investment business. The Group has been continuing its existing and normal business operations before and after the suspension of trading of the Company ' s shares on 5 July 2019.