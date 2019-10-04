Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Lim : quarterly update on suspension of trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 07:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited

香 港命 科 學 技 集 團 有 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8085)

QUARTERLY UPDATE ON SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 17.26A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM (the ''GEM Listing Rules'') of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 4 July 2019 and 16 July 2019.

According to the resumption guidance to the Company as stated in the announcement of the Company dated 16 July 2019, the Company is required to demonstrate compliance with Rule 17.26 of the GEM Listing Rules.

UPDATE ON THE GROUP

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company wishes to provide an update on the developments of the Company, and progress towards resumption of trading as follows.

1. Business operations

The Group is principally engaged in (i) anti-aging and stem cell technology businesses;

  1. trading business; (iii) money lending business; and (iv) securities investment business. The Group has been continuing its existing and normal business operations before and after the suspension of trading of the Company's shares on 5 July 2019.
  1. Anti-agingand stem cell technology business
    As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 9 May 2019, fitting-out works at the new office and customer service centre at Kowloon Bay had commenced. The new office and customer service centre has been on trial operation since September 2019.

- 1 -

As explained in the 2018-2019 Third Quarterly Report, the Company intends to fulfil the anticipated new regulatory standard (which have not been passed into law but has been regarded by the industry as the international highest standards and best practice) and hence signed a new lease for the new laboratory, new office and customer service centre. Since the Directors need to closely monitor the scope of work of the new laboratory so that the renovation works for the laboratory would satisfy necessary international standards, the Company has entered into certain renovation contracts (including those contracts which constitute discloseable transactions of the Company as disclosed in a separate announcement of the Company dated 27 September 2019). It is expected that the renovation works for the new laboratory would be completed on or about January 2020. In the meantime, the Company is still operating its existing laboratory in Shatin.

The Board has noted that the extensive civil unrest and the disruption caused to the Hong Kong society as a whole has caused serious effect on the Company's existing operation on anti-aging and stem cell technology business because our targeted customers, many of whom are from the People's Republic of China have either cancelled or postponed indefinitely to come to Hong Kong for taking our services until the uncertainties and safety risk due to the civil unrest and the disruption have ceased.

The Board is hopeful that when the new laboratory is completed and become operational, the civil unrest in Hong Kong would have ceased and the Company would then be able to capture the upturn of the market.

    1. Money lending business
      As disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 18 June 2019 and 14 August 2019, the Group entered into two loan agreements to two customers (who are individuals and each of them is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons). The aggregate principal amount of the loans was HK$18,131,000.
  2. Resumption plan
    The Company is using its best endeavours to devise and confirm the resumption plan and the resumption timetable. When the resumption plan and resumption timetable are confirmed, the Company will comply with the relevant GEM Listing Rules requirement, including announcing the relevant resumption plan and resumption timetable, and obtaining the approval of the Stock Exchange.
    The Company will keep the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors informed of the progress on the implementation of the resumption plan and resumption timetable by making further periodic announcements as required under the GEM Listing Rules.
  3. Material Change
    The Company will publish announcements to update the Shareholders and potential investors of any major changes to the Group, as and when appropriate.

- 2 -

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company has been suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 5 July 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited

Lu Zhiqiang

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 4 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) six executive Directors, namely Mr. Lu Zhiqiang, Mr. Chui Kwong Kau, Mr. Zhang James Jian Yuan, Dr. Sun Yu, Mrs. Cheung Fan Karen and Mr. Lau Ngai Cheung; and (ii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Hung Yat Ming, Mr. Chan Yun Hing and Mr. Tang Hua.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com for a minimum period of seven days from the date of its publication and on the Company's website at http://www.hklifesciences.com.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 11:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:08aSPONSORSONE : Completes VBC Brands Due Diligence and Obtains OTC Markets Trading Symbol
AQ
08:07aCHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY : Clarification announcement on sgm notice, circular and sgm proxy form
PU
08:07aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES : Updates on proposed offshore debt restructuring and continued suspension of trading
PU
08:06aSILICON LABS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast
PR
08:06aFRONTDOOR : Employees “Bring the Good” in Inaugural Day of Service with over 30 Projects across the Nation
BU
08:06aReshma Dalia Named 40 Under Forty by Emory University
BU
08:05aCynata Advances Toward Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cymerus(TM) MSCs in Patients with Osteoarthritis
GL
08:04aNOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : to Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 7
BU
08:04aZacks Small Cap Research Initiates Coverage on Pressure BioSciences, Inc.
GL
08:04aCALL OF DUTY : Mobile Opens to Massive Launch
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group