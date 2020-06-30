Hong Kong May retail sales plunge 32.8% year-on-year as coronavirus weighs

Hong Kong's retail sales fell 32.8% in May from a year earlier, hammered by the coronavirus outbreak which has kept tourists away and sent many retailers to the brink of collapse.

Sales dropped to HK$26.8 billion ($3.46 billion), government data showed on Tuesday, the 16th consecutive month of decline. That compared with April's 36.1% fall, March's 42.1% drop and February's 44% decline.

In volume terms, retail sales in May fell 33.9%, compared with a fall of 37.5% in April, 44.0% in March and 46.7% in February.

Months of anti-government unrest in Hong Kong have also weighed on the retail sector.

($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)

