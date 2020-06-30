Log in
Hong Kong May retail sales plunge 32.8% year-on-year as coronavirus weighs

06/30/2020 | 04:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past banners promoting retail goods and services displayed in front of closed shops for rent at the shopping Mongkok District in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's retail sales fell 32.8% in May from a year earlier, hammered by the coronavirus outbreak which has kept tourists away and sent many retailers to the brink of collapse.

Sales dropped to HK$26.8 billion ($3.46 billion), government data showed on Tuesday, the 16th consecutive month of decline. That compared with April's 36.1% fall, March's 42.1% drop and February's 44% decline.

In volume terms, retail sales in May fell 33.9%, compared with a fall of 37.5% in April, 44.0% in March and 46.7% in February.

Months of anti-government unrest in Hong Kong have also weighed on the retail sector.

($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

