Hong Kong Optical Fair Opens Next Month

10/05/2018 | 10:32am CEST

Debut of IT Solutions for Optical Industry and Line-up of Stylish Eyewear Brands

Asia’s premier Hong Kong Optical Fair will be held from 7-9 Nov 2018 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 26th edition of the fair has a record number of over 800 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions, including new exhibitor from Argentina. “IT Solutions & Shop Fittings” zone will be launched to showcase latest technologies and products.

Hong Kong Optical Fair Opens Next Month. (Photo: Business Wire)

Register Now for Free eBadge: www.hktdc.com/wap/optical/K159.

International fair offers boundless business opportunities

This year, the fair includes group pavilions representing France, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Visionaries of Style from Italy and the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA). The fair attracted over 16,000 buyers from 106 countries and regions last year,

Brand Name Gallery gathers 220+ global brands

The highlighted Brand Name Gallery will house over 220 well-known brands worldwide. New exhibiting brands include CHARMANT, Daniel Klein, GEORGESBAND, Oscar Eide, WILLIAM MORRIS etc. Other prestigious brands include 999.9, BLANC & ECLARE, CLASSICO, Etnia Barcelona, HACHill, ic! berlin etc.

A Hong Kong creative brand, BIG HORN, has collaborated with popular superhero movie Justice League for a limited crossover collection. The brand designer created six stylish sunglasses with designs based on movie characters.

Debut of product zones showcase latest technology and equipment

The fair will introduce “IT Solutions and Shop Fittings” zone which close to 10 exhibitors. Hong Kong exhibitor 3DNA Eyewear has launched its unique retail-tech and customised eyewear platform, turning buying eyewear into aninteractive experience. Optical retailers are able to operate face scan and select precise eyewear for customers Customers can created personalised frames with 3D printing technology.

Huge potential in contact lens market

In face of huge market demand, “Contact Lens & Accessories” zone will be relocated to Level 2 Mezzanine of HKCEC.

Added Value

The 16th Hong Kong Optometric Conference is staged during the fair, bringing in overseas experts to discuss the topic of The Contemporary Role of Optometrists in Primary Care. Winning entries from the annual Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition are on display . The seminars showcase the latest information on market intelligence and the future trends.

Product photos download: https://bit.ly/2P54tQu.

Website

Hong Kong Optical Fair: www.hktdc.com/hkopticalfair.


© Business Wire 2018
