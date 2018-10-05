Asia’s premier Hong
Kong Optical Fair will be held from 7-9 Nov 2018 at the Hong Kong
Convention and Exhibition Centre. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade
Development Council (HKTDC), the 26th edition of the fair has
a record number of over 800 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and
regions, including new exhibitor from Argentina. “IT Solutions & Shop
Fittings” zone will be launched to showcase latest technologies and
products.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005138/en/
Hong Kong Optical Fair Opens Next Month. (Photo: Business Wire)
Register Now for Free eBadge: www.hktdc.com/wap/optical/K159.
International fair offers boundless business opportunities
This year, the fair includes group pavilions representing France, Italy,
Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Visionaries of Style from Italy and the Hong Kong
Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA). The fair attracted over
16,000 buyers from 106 countries and regions last year,
Brand Name Gallery gathers 220+ global brands
The highlighted Brand Name Gallery will house over 220 well-known brands
worldwide. New exhibiting brands include CHARMANT, Daniel Klein,
GEORGESBAND, Oscar Eide, WILLIAM MORRIS etc. Other prestigious brands
include 999.9, BLANC & ECLARE, CLASSICO, Etnia Barcelona, HACHill, ic!
berlin etc.
A Hong Kong creative brand, BIG HORN, has collaborated with popular
superhero movie Justice League for a limited crossover
collection. The brand designer created six stylish sunglasses with
designs based on movie characters.
Debut of product zones showcase latest technology and equipment
The fair will introduce “IT Solutions and Shop Fittings” zone which
close to 10 exhibitors. Hong Kong exhibitor 3DNA Eyewear has launched
its unique retail-tech and customised eyewear platform, turning buying
eyewear into aninteractive experience. Optical retailers are able to
operate face scan and select precise eyewear for customers Customers can
created personalised frames with 3D printing technology.
Huge potential in contact lens market
In face of huge market demand, “Contact Lens & Accessories” zone will be
relocated to Level 2 Mezzanine of HKCEC.
Added Value
The 16th Hong Kong Optometric Conference is staged during the fair,
bringing in overseas experts to discuss the topic of The Contemporary
Role of Optometrists in Primary Care. Winning entries from the annual
Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition are on display . The seminars
showcase the latest information on market intelligence and the future
trends.
Product photos download: https://bit.ly/2P54tQu.
Website
Hong Kong Optical Fair: www.hktdc.com/hkopticalfair.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005138/en/