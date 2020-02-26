Hong Kong Plans Green Bond Issue Alongside Billions in Environmental Measures

By Fabiana Negrin Ochoa

Hong Kong has earmarked billions of dollars for environmental measures in its 2020-2021 budget and is preparing further green bond issuances.

The government plans to issue green bonds totaling $66 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$8.47 billion) within the next five years, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Wednesday.

Following an inaugural US$1 billion green bond last year, Mr. Chan said green bonds are expected to contribute HK$19.5 billion in revenue in the next financial year.

The environmental measures presented in the budget revolve primarily around promoting the use of private and public electric vehicles, as Hong Kong works toward cutting carbon emissions by up to 36% by 2030.

Mr. Chan said the number of electric private cars in the city last year jumped to 13,600--or 2.1% of the total--from 70 in 2010, an adoption rate second only to Beijing among major Asian cities.

The government aims to keep fueling that trend by subsidizing the installation of EV-charging infrastructure in private residential car parks under a HK$2 billion program. It has also earmarked HK$430 million to pilot electric public minibuses and ferries.

Another HK$7.1 billion is being set aside for ex-gratia payments to the owners of the about 40,000 diesel commercial vehicles it wants to phase out during the second half of the year.

Outside of transport, the government is continuing incentives for Hong Kong-owned factories to adopt "cleaner" production technologies and will also set up a HK$200 million fund to support research and development in decarbonization and green technologies.

