Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong Recognizes Same-Sex Marriages for Foreigners -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 09:33pm CEST

By Natasha Khan

HONG KONG -- The government of Hong Kong agreed to grant dependency visas to foreigners in same-sex unions, in a step toward greater recognition of gay rights that was long sought by multinational companies operating in the Chinese financial center.

The government made the change, which takes effect on Wednesday, after the city's highest court ruled in July that immigration officials were wrong to deny a dependency visa to a British lesbian whose partner was offered work in the city. More than a dozen banks and law firms -- including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. -- publicly backed the woman's yearslong legal battle with the city's immigration department.

The government's announcement on Tuesday is the latest sign of gradually shifting attitudes to same-sex couples in traditionally conservative Asia. Australia and New Zealand are among the few places in the region that recognize same-sex marriages. This month, India's top court ruled that gay sex wasn't a crime, while Taiwan's top court ruled last year that a law defining marriage as exclusively between a man and a woman was unconstitutional.

Gay-rights advocates in Hong Kong welcomed the government's announcement as a step toward greater recognition for same-sex rights, but said they were disappointed that officials clearly stated the decision wouldn't alter the definition of marriage in Hong Kong as exclusively heterosexual.

"We're happy to see the government implement the ruling into policy," said Raymond Chan, an openly gay member of the city's legislature. "But of course it's not ideal that they clarified it wouldn't apply to the local population."

The government said Hong Kong people with foreign same-sex spouses could now apply for dependent visas for them. No other government policies would be affected by the decision, it said.

The decision puts the city at the forefront of policy on the issue across most of the region. Refusing dependency visas to same-sex partners wasn't in line with the city's goal to attract talent, Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal said in its landmark ruling in July.

"Hong Kong now has the opportunity to be at the forefront of attracting top talent to its shores, no matter what their sexual orientation," said Matthew Bennett, managing director for recruitment firm Robert Walters in Greater China. "It's a step in the right direction for Hong Kong to be seen as an economy that treats people equally."

Write to Natasha Khan at natasha.khan@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Note Yield Extends Climb Above 3%
DJ
03:40pU.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
RE
03:33pHong Kong Recognizes Same-Sex Marriages for Foreigners -- Update
DJ
03:28pCryptocurrency exchanges at risk of manipulation
RE
03:26pOil gains 1 percent on signs OPEC not prepared to boost output
RE
03:24pOil gains 1 percent on signs OPEC not prepared to boost output
RE
03:22pCanada's Trudeau under growing pressure to get NAFTA deal done
RE
03:16pRegulation Crypto Part II - Promoting US Economic Growth Through Tax Regulation for the Cryptocurrency Industry
PR
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.