Hong Kong Retail Sales in Worst Monthly Decline

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



Hong Kong's retail sales fell sharply in October, as monthslong protests in the city continued to weigh on nearly every aspect of the economy.

The value of retail sales fell 24.3% from a year ago in October, the worst decline on record, government data showed Monday. That followed a 18.2% drop in September, and took the decline in the first 10 months of the year to 9.0%.

In terms of volume, October retail sales fell 26.2% from a year earlier, compared with a 20.3% drop in the previous month. Retail sales volume declined 10.0% on year in the January-October period, the data showed.

"Ending the violence in the local social incidents and restoring social order are crucial to the creation of an environment for the retail business to recover," said an unnamed government spokesman in the release.

The Hong Kong government will closely monitor the situation and its repercussions on the labor market and the overall economy, he said.

Sales of jewelry, watches and valuable gifts fell 42.9% on year in October, while apparel sales and department-store sales each declined more than 30%.

Hong Kong entered a technical recession in the third quarter, after gross domestic product contracted for the second consecutive three-month period.

